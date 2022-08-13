Roberson says ‘if we can start on time, we can be a lot better’

PEMBROKE — Every team was affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic last season. But no team — perhaps in the entire state — was affected as much as the Purnell Swett Rams.

The team was forced to quarantine three separate times, for two weeks each, before playing a single game; they finally opened regular-season play at Jack Britt on Oct. 2 before going 1-5.

“The last two years the COVID bug has really killed us, set us back,” Rams coach Stephen Roberson said. “If we can start on time this year, I think we can be a lot better. We’re in a good place right now. We’re still a young team overall, even though we have a big senior presence.”

Knowing that the team as a whole is unlikely to be put on pause due to virus protocols — if a player tests positive this year, he will have to quarantine but teammates can continue team activities unless they show virus symptoms — has led to a more upbeat attitude among the group in the buildup to the new season.

“The energy level is better; players understand what the situation is going forward, so they’re a little more upbeat knowing that if they guy next to them gets COVID and they’re not sick, they don’t have to sit out as well,” Roberson said. “It definitely changes the feel and the energy.”

“I feel like it makes it easier because we won’t have to go through quarantine, stuff like that; we won’t have to be off two weeks,” senior Michael Jacobs said.

The key for the Rams offensively will be the offensive line, Roberson said.

“We’re going to ironman a couple people to make sure we’re not deficient up there, because we plan to run the ball this year,” Roberson said. “We’re going to develop some identity and some toughness. Ram football has always been about being tough, especially with the line play; you go back and look at when Purnell Swett was good, that’s what we did well here.”

Jacobs will be one of the key players behind that line, as he is expected to play some quarterback and some wide receiver in a utility-type role.

“We’ve got a different scheme than we had last year. We’re seeing who’s going to be the quarterback; if we find a starting quarterback, we’ll be good,” Jacobs said. “It’s different; I ain’t never played quarterback. I’ve never been the guy that has to step up, so it’s different, but I like it.”

Jeremiya Dial will be the leading running back and Keiran Oxendine should be used both in the backfield and at receiver.

Roberson hopes that improved offense will allow the defense to not be as worn down after spending so much time on the field last season.

“I’m thinking definitely our defense can turn some defensive possessions into points this year,” Roberson said. “Our defensive front seven will be able to be more aggressive. That’s a unit that’s really played well, but when you think about the turnovers we’ve had on the other side of the ball and handicapping them with a short field, and with about the number of snaps they’ve played the last two years, that’s just worn them down.”

The defensive front line features linemen Jacobi Chavis, Nakoda Locklear and Braelon Demery and linebackers Dial, Charles Wilkes and Nate Smith; Darius Bethea, who has been injured for the last two seasons, could also make an impact at linebacker.

After four of last season’s five losses were by lopsided margins, Roberson hopes this season his team will play more four-quarter games —and that that ultimately turns into more wins.

“Just competing at a higher level — no lopsided losses for me would be a good season,” Roberson said. “I try not to put it into a win-loss number, but how we compete, how we finish and how we battle back when we’re facing adversity, that’s what’s going to determine if it’s a successful season or not.”

