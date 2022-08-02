St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer, left, addresses the team during the first practice of the fall season Monday in St. Pauls.

A Red Springs football player runs the football during the first practice of the fall season Monday in Red Springs.

For both Tim Ray and Kemarion Baldwin, waking up on Aug. 1 hit different.

For one man, it was because of a first. For the other, a last.

Ray, the head football coach at Red Springs, and Baldwin, the star senior running back at St. Pauls, were among the numerous participants from Robeson County’s five high schools Monday as the first day of fall practice took place, kicking off the 2022 season.

For Ray, the day made his return to his alma mater sink in, as the Red Devils’ first-year head coach led the team the opening-day session.

“I started feeling it a little bit this morning when I woke up, just the realization that I’m really back home and the head coach here,” Ray said. “We’ve got a good group of kids; everybody came out this summer and really bought in, put a lot of work in. The intensity has has been up. We’re changing systems, so we’re working a little, cleaning everything up, but other than that we’re flying around, we have a good time, and it feels good.”

Baldwin, and the other countless seniors around the county and across the state, experienced the first “last” of his senior season with his last first practice. While Baldwin, the two-time-reigning Robeson County Heisman, has already been a leader for the Bulldogs, that role is expanded all the more as he begins his final high school campaign.

“It hit me when I woke up this morning; my grandma said, ‘it’s really your last first (day of practice),’” Baldwin said. “I didn’t really think about it too much, didn’t let it get to me; I just wanted to come in, be a leader, set an example for the kids, because a lot of people think the ball is going to drop, so we’ve got to keep that standard. Players come and go, but we’re building a culture here, we’re building athletes. We’ve still got excellent talent; we don’t have the talent we had last year, but the skill level’s still here.”

While the first day of practice is a new beginning for every player and coach, it’s also the beginning of a new chapter for players like Chris Bryant; the junior receiver/defensive back transferred from Red Springs to St. Pauls after last season and began his first season as a Bulldog.

“I ain’t going to lie, I’m really excited,” Bryant said. “I have a feeling that we can go deep this year, but only as deep as we take ourselves, and coach is pushing us every day. So I feel like we’re going to have a good year, but we’ve got to work for it.”

Even coaches with decades of experience felt the day’s excitement.

“The first reason why it’s exciting, I just praise God for giving me another opportunity, my 28th year coaching,” St. Pauls head coach Mike Setzer said. “So I’m excited to still have as much energy, and my health and well-being to start the first day of practice, so I’m excited about it, really excited.”

St. Pauls has set high standards for itself by way of its performance under Setzer, including a state championship game appearance in the spring 2021 season and a fourth-round run last year. With expectations so high around the program, the weight of those expectations could be felt on day one, even with the Bulldogs’ first game still 18 days away.

“They’ve been pushing us since we started, even when we had 7-on-7 practice,” Baldwin said. “We’ve just got to work hard; some guys, coming from middle school, they’ve got to get that concept of you might get put in the fire, so you’ve got to be ready. They’re pushing us to be ready.”

And while pushing his team, Setzer was pleased with the response the Bulldogs gave in the opening session.

“There’s some things that’s just tradition on the first day; I think our tradition has a high bar set,” Setzer said. “But we have set the bar a little higher, so the first day, the kids came out and understood there’s a little more push on the first day. I’m extremely happy about what I saw, and the effort was there; it’s about effort, it’s hard to coach effort, so we had the effort today.”

While St. Pauls’ program culture is well-established, Red Springs is adjusting to its new leadership; much of that work has been ongoing through the spring and summer, but it took another step as the season began in earnest with the team’s Monday-evening session.

“There was a lot to handle, a lot of new plays, and we’re very young,” said Jamey Tedder, a senior wide receiver/defensive back for the Red Devils. “We had to adapt to the coaching staff; a lot of different coaches, a lot more coaches. I like it though.”

Ray is pleased with his team’s progress through the offseason, since his hiring in February, and into the start of fall camp.

“A lot of it contributes to us being here all summer; a lot of the guys that’s been here have been getting a lot of reps in during the summer, learning the system, so we’re able to get into our playbook on both sides of the ball, especially for it to be day one of the official season, we’re getting a good amount of plays in,” Ray said. “Right now we’re working on speed, flying around, and trying to get as many plays in as possible during our team sessions so we can get cleaned up a little bit, but other than that we’re on schedule to do alright.”

Fairmont, Lumberton and Purnell Swett also held morning practices on Monday to kick off the season.

All five Robeson County teams play their opening games of the season on Aug. 19.

