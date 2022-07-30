Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 20-21

The 45th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 20-21 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament is a two-person best ball, with no handicap; it is open to all amateur golfers age 21 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

Awards will be presented at the completion of play Sunday with prizes for the first three places in each flight; the tournament champions each receive a traditional Kiwanis blue blazer. There will also be special prizes on the golf course.

Entry is $200; checks can be mailed to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Sponsorships are available, at $1,500, $1,000, $500, $250 or $125. Contact tournament chair Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or [email protected] if interested.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Robert Lawson, Mark Smith, Eddie Cox and Tom Lee were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble with a one-stroke victory over Bryson Parker, Jaden Meares, Chritian Britt and R. Willis. Bill Bailey, Kenny Bailey, Tony Lee and Paul Graham were the winners of the second flight.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, August 11 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Mike Graham. The second flight was won by Bob Antone and Atlas Warwick with Tim Moore and Rick Rogers coming in second. Tommy Belch and James Humphery were the third-flight winners with Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial taking second place. Kirk Hamilton, Bucky Beasley, John Haskins and James Howard Locklear were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 71, Joe Marks 72, Eddie Williams 73, Tommy Davis 74, Kevin Davis 74, Atlas Warwick 74, Randy Williamson 76, Mike Gandley 77, Clifton Rich 78, Butch Lennon 78, James Cox 78 and Barry Leonard 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 59, winning by five strokes over Larry Lynn Locklear and Roy Williamson.

Closest to the flag winners were Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]