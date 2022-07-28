PEMBROKE — Two softball players from Purnell Swett and one from Fairmont have been recognized among the state’s best.

The Rams’ Summer Bullard was named to HighSchoolOT’s All-State second team, and her teammate Chloe Locklear and Fairmont’s Santana Anderson were each named honorable mentions.

All three completed their high school careers with their senior seasons this spring and will continue playing collegiately.

Bullard was named to the second team as two-way player, for both her pitching and hitting production. The Charleston Southern signee had a 1.11 ERA in 120 innings pitched with 204 strikeouts, throwing five no-hitters and one perfect game, while batting .493 with 20 RBIs, 14 extra-base hits including two home runs, and 26 runs scored.

Locklear, the Rams’ catcher, hit .541 with 23 RBIs, 13 doubles, two home runs and 26 runs scored; she is signed to North Carolina A&T. Her and Bullard helped lead the Rams to a second-straight conference-championship-winning season and a Robeson County Slugfest title, as well as a second-straight third-round playoff run.

Anderson, who was the Golden Tornadoes’ primary pitcher, was named an honorable-mention in the “other batters” category. She hit .585 with 39 RBIs, nine doubles, six triples, six home runs and 37 runs scored, while also pitching to a 2.35 ERA in 68 innings. She is signed to play collegiately at Limestone.