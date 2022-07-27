CARY — Two events honoring the late Lee Vernon McNeill will be held next month in the Raleigh area.

A golf tournament will be held on Aug. 12 and a dinner auction on Aug. 13, both benefiting the Soaring Eagles Track Club and its Lee Vernon McNeill Scholarship Fund.

McNeill, a St. Pauls native who qualified for the Olympic Games in 1988 as a sprinter, died last year.

The golf tournament will be played at Eagles Ridge Golf Course in Raleigh. Registration opens at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.; a meal will follow play.

The tournament cost $375 for a team of four players or $100 for an individual. Prizes will be given for first place and for a hole-in-one.

The dinner auction, “A Night for Celebration,” will begin at 6 p.m. at MacGregor Downs Country Club in Cary. Coach Steve McGill, the author of “Hurdles First,” will be the keynote speaker, along with other special guests.

Tickets are $75 and include a gala dinner.

For more information on either event visit https://bit.ly/LVM-SETCBenefitEvents or souringeaglestrackclub.com, call 919-818-8546 or email [email protected]

SETC held a benefit track meet honoring McNeill on July 16 at Garner Magnet High School; the event had a great turnout and great feedback and plans are being made for next year, said Tasha Simpson, McNeill’s sister and the founder/CEO of SETC.