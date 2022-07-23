Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 20-21

The 45th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 20-21 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament is a two-person best ball, with no handicap; it is open to all amateur golfers age 21 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

Awards will be presented at the completion of play Sunday with prizes for the first three places in each flight; the tournament champions each receive a traditional Kiwanis blue blazer. There will also be special prizes on the golf course.

Entry is $200; checks can be mailed to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Sponsorships are available, at $1,500, $1,000, $500, $250 or $125. Contact tournament chair Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or [email protected] if interested.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tim Moore recorded his fourth career hole in one this past week, acing the 100-yard par-3 13th hole using nine iron. Not only did Moore have a hole in one on the round, he also, for the first time, shot his age, 70.

Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. The second flight was won by Marvin Suggs, who played as a single, with Jerry Stubbs and Randy Graham coming in second place. Tom Holland and Jimmy Haigler were the third-flight winners followed by Tim Locklear and D.J. Jones. Jerry Long, Ronnie Chavis, Randy Graham and Wilkie Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Thursday Evening Scramble will be played this Thursday, July 28 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person nine hole captains choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tim Moore with a 70, Mitch Grier 71, David Sessions 72, Barry Leonard 73, James Cox 74, Lee Hunt 74, James Barron 75, Kirk Hamilton 75, Donald Arnette 76, Vince Powers 77, John Stanley 77, Clifton Rich 79 and Rick Rogers 79.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 62, winning in a scorecard playoff over Larry Lynn Locklear and Roy Williamson.

The first-flight winners were James Locklear and Gary Johnson with a 72, winning in a scorecard playoff over Lee Hunt and Tim Moore.

Closest to the flag winners were Bob Antone and Gary Johnson.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

