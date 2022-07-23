Locklear one behind in tough conditions at RCGC

Knocky Thorndyke hits his approach to the 18th hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Thorndyke is tied for fourth in the Super Senior Division.

Danny Henderson hits out of a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Landon Lowry hits his approach shot at the 15th hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Lowry is tied for fifth in the Championship Division.

Ryan Bass hits a pitch shot towards the fifth green during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Bass, a three-time champion, is tied for fifth in the Championship Division.

Jason Dial battles a pine tree while hitting his approach shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Dial is tied for third in the Championship Division.

Mike Chuchacz tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Chuchacz is tied for third in the Championship Division.

Defending champion Steve Pippin hits a pitch from off the 18th green during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Pippin is tied for eighth in the Championship Division.

Jamie Locklear putts from off the 18th green during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Locklear is second in the Championship Division, one stroke behind Mack Kenney.

LUMBERTON — On a day that many of the contenders got off to good starts but struggled on the back nine, Mack Kenney did the opposite at the Robeson County Golf Championship. At day’s end, that left Kenney as the only player under par.

Kenney shot a 1-under-par 71, keyed by a 2-under 34 on the back nine, and holds the 18-hole lead by one stroke over Jamie Locklear.

“It was just kind of a battle,” Kenney said. “I had a couple three-putts early, and just kept playing and stayed around even par, and then got to the last four holes and kind of got a little bit lucky and went eagle-birdie-birdie and finished with a birdie.”

Kenney’s eagle at the 15th was actually his second in the opening round. At the par-5 sixth he hit his approach from 175 yards to five feet and made the eagle putt; at the 15th he had the same yardage to the green, and converted a 10-foot eagle try.

The eagle at No. 6 was Kenney’s only under-par hole on the front nine, with bogeys at holes No. 1, 3 and 7 in a front-nine 37. The 4-under-in-three-holes stretch from the 15th to the 17th was preceded with double bogey at the 14th; Kenney also bogeyed the last.

Kenney has played the championship a few times, but last year was “the first time I’ve played well,” he said; he finished sixth in 2021, four strokes behind winner Steve Pippin, who he was paired with in the final round. He now enters Saturday as the one being chased.

“Who knows; I’ll come out here and play some golf tomorrow,” Kenney said. “There’s still 36 holes left, so there’s still work to be done I guess.”

Kenney’s round was the only under-par score as the tournament returned to its traditional July date after being played the last two years in September. The Pinecrest Country Club rough is thicker this week than for other championships in recent memory, and a breeze visited the course off and on on Friday, particularly later in the day as the tournament dodged thunderstorms in the area.

“The conditions, with the high rough, and the greens are not as firm as they normally are, but I like where I’m at,” said Locklear, who was the only other player to not shoot over par.

Locklear, in the first group to tee off, set the early pace with a 4-under-par 32 on the front nine, but faded with 40 on the back nine for his even-par total of 72.

“I played outstanding on the front, and I think going to the back side — I don’t know what in the world it is, but I couldn’t get anything to happen back there,” Locklear said. “My chips were horrible, and then … (a bad lie on 18), that could have been a double easy, big number there, but I got away with murder. I’m happy to shoot 72 after (the back nine).”

Locklear made birdies on holes No. 2, 6, 8 and 9; after hitting his approach to the par-3 hole high to the left of the green, he failed to get up-and-down and made bogey, changing the momentum of his round.

“I guess it just rattled me a little bit and I couldn’t get it back together,” he said.

Paired with Locklear, Mike Chuchacz shot 1-over 73 and is tied for third with Jason Dial.

“The only downfall to my game today was No. 9, I lost three strokes; I hit it out of bounds,” Chuchacz said. “Other than that I didn’t play too bad.”

Chuchacz opened with a front-nine 37 before shooting even-par 36 on the back nine. He is comfortable with his tournament position with 36 holes still to play.

“All I was trying to do was position myself for tomorrow,” Chuchacz said. “I wanted to shoot even par, but I’ll take 73.”

Dial, in the second-to-last group of the afternoon, shot a front-nine 34 before a 39 on the second side that included a triple-bogey eight at the 11th.

“For me, that’s about as good as I can shoot,” Dial said. “I had one bad hole; without that bad hole … but I think I’m still sitting good.”

Dial made birdies at holes No. 3, 6, 8, 14 and 16; he missed two four-foot putts that he said he would “love to have back.”

All three past champions in the field were disappointed with their first-round scores but remain in contention entering the weekend. Ryan Bass, a three-time champion who won the event in 2019 and 2020 and finished one stroke behind Pippin last year, shot an opening 74 with a back-nine 40.

Bass’ only birdies came on the two front-nine par-5s; he said his back-nine struggles began after hitting iron off the tee into the trees left on the par-4 13th.

“I really didn’t hit the ball good all day, I was just able to make some putts on the front,” Bass said. “The back nine it just got bad; I just couldn’t recover from some of the shots I was hitting, and I didn’t make any putts, I didn’t make any of those 12-foot putts that I made on the front. I’ll come back tomorrow to try and regroup.”

Greg Powell, the 2018 champion, is in seventh place after a 3-over-par 75. The defending champion Pippin sits five shots behind Kenney after a 4-over-par 76; he was 1 over par through 11 holes before a self-described shank at the par-3 12th led to bogey and left him “timid” with his irons the rest of the day.

“Just my tempo, my swing was off,” said Pippin, who made just one birdie, on the par-5 sixth. “I wish I could straighten it out. My chipping and putting have improved and I really leaned on that today.”

Landon Lowry is tied with Bass for fifth place after a 2-over-par 74, including an even-par 36 on the front nine with birdies on holes No. 8 and 9.

“(Three) shots back and I feel like I left some shots out there, so I’m excited for tomorrow, to see if I can get into the round a little sooner than I did today,” Lowry said.

Gary Walters and David Lowery Jr. are tied with Pippin for eighth place at 4 over par.

Three share lead in Super Senior Division

With 18 holes to go in the 36-hole Super Senior Division, it’s still anyone’s game.

Jim Steed, Ronnie Hunt and Larry Lynn Locklear share the lead after each shot 3-over 75, with Donnie Beck and Knocky Thorndyke each one stroke back after rounds of 76.

Steed and Larry Lynn Locklear each had nine-hole scores of 37 and 38; Steed was a stroke better on the back nine and Locklear was a stroke better on the back nine. Hunt shot an even-par 36 on the front nine and 39 on the second side.

Thorndyke recovered after 40 on the front nine with 36 on the back; Beck shot nines of 39 and 37.

Friday’s best score behind the front five was Bob Antone’s 79. All 10 players in the Super Senior Division enter Saturday’s round within 10 strokes of the lead.

