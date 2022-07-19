Fairmont’s Malachi Gales, left, and Purnell Swett’s Jacob Chavis, right, take a photo with the 2021 World Series trophy at the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase, held Sunday at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Fairmont’s Malachi Gales, left, and Purnell Swett’s Jacob Chavis, right, represented the Lumbee Tribe at the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase Sunday in Atlanta. Both played for the “red” team in the game; Chavis was the starting pitcher for that team. The showcase consisted of 50 Native American high school players from around the country and was held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Fairmont’s Malachi Gales, left, and Purnell Swett’s Jacob Chavis, right, take a photo with the 2021 World Series trophy at the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase, held Sunday at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.