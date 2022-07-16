Robeson County Golf Championship set for July 22-24

The 41st annual Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance will be played July 22-24 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. The tournament returns to a July date after being held in September the last two years.

The Championship Division will play 54 holes, with 18 on each of the three tournament days. Super Seniors will play 36 holes, 18 each on Friday and Saturday; the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions will play 36 holes, 18 each on Saturday and Sunday.

All amateurs age 13 or older as of the first day of the tournament who are a legal resident of Robeson County or member of a Robeson County golf course are eligible. Players must be age 55 to compete in the Senior Division or 65 to compete in the Super Senior Division.

The entry fee is $100 for the championship division or $70 for the Regular, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies divisions; the entry deadline is July 19, but the field is limited to the first 120 entries, no exceptions. The entry fee includes food and drinks, which will be served on the course during all rounds.

The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round for Sunday’s final round. Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, with trophies awarded to each division winner. Top finishers in the Championship Division automatically qualify for the Highlander Cup matches against Cumberland County.

Entry forms are available at Pinecrest Country Club.

Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 20-21

The 45th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 20-21 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament is a two-person best ball, with no handicap; it is open to all amateur golfers age 21 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

Awards will be presented at the completion of play Sunday with prizes for the first three places in each flight; the tournament champions each receive a traditional Kiwanis blue blazer. There will also be special prizes on the golf course.

Entry is $200; checks can be mailed to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Sponsorships are available, at $1,500, $1,000, $500, $250 or $125. Contact tournament chair Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or [email protected] if interested.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Richie Chmura won his second consecutive club championship last weekend with a two-stroke victory over Dylan Thompson. The first flight was won by Brock Baker with Vince Powers taking second. The winner of the second flight was Dylan Paschall with Richard Coleman coming in second. The third-flight winner was Chance Leggett with Shawn Taylor coming in second.

Tommy Davis won the Senior Club Championship with a two-shot victory over Robert Clyburn. Clifton Rich was the winner of the senior first flight with Danny Glasscock taking second place.

Ronnie Cox, Thomas Cain, Allen Oliver and Shane Fipps were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble winning in a playoff over Barry Leonard, Daniel Leonard, Brenna Miller and Richie Chmura. Tony Lee and Brenna Miller were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, July 28 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Ray Lowry and Greg Dial were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. The second flight was won by Jerry Long and Tom Holland with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear coming in second. Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones were the third-flight winners followed by David Strickland and Les Jordan. Jerry Long, who won two, David Strickland and Mike Graham were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 71, Tom Holland 71, Tim Moore 72, Butch Lennon 73 and Cal Hunt 73.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 64, finishing one strokes ahead of runners-up Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen.

Closest to the flag winners were Tim Moore and Bucky Beasley.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

