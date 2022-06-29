PEMBROKE — Eleven home dates, as well as host duties for the three-day Conference Carolinas Tournament in mid-November, highlight the 31-match UNC Pembroke volleyball schedule that was released by second-year head coach Carly Wehling on Wednesday.

The Braves will lift the lid on the 2022 regular season when they travel to St. Augustine, Fla., for the Flagler Saints Invitational. The Black & Gold is scheduled to face NCAA Tournament participants Embry-Riddle and host Flagler at that event, while also tangling with Newberry and Davenport as well.

The Black & Gold will welcome five other squads to Pembroke, Sept. 2-3, when it opens up the home portion of the 2022 regular season slate by hosting the inaugural UNC Pembroke Invitational at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The two-day tournament will feature matchups with East Stroudsburg, Lenoir-Rhyne, Felician, and Wingate.

UNCP will close the tournament portion of its regular season slate Sept. 9-10, when it heads to Pensacola, Fla., for the West Florida-hosted Third Weekend Invitational. The Braves are slated to battle a trio of 2021 NCAA Tournament participants — West Florida, Lewis and Spring Hill — while also taking on Oklahoma Baptist who registered 23 wins during the 2021 season.

UNC Pembroke will dive into Conference Carolinas play on Sept. 14 when it makes the short trip to Florence, S.C., for the Battle of I-95 with Francis Marion. First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Smith University Center. UNCP will play 10 of its 17 conference matchups during the month of October, including three contests at home.

The Braves will play host to the three-day, seven-match Conference Carolinas Tournament, Nov. 11-13, at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Friday’s (Nov. 11) schedule is highlighted by four quarterfinal matchups, while the semifinal and championship games will be contested on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The four-day NCAA Southeast Regional is scheduled to get underway on Nov. 17 at a to-be-determined campus site, while the three-day NCAA Championship is scheduled for Dec. 1-3 inside Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion.