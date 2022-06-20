CHAPEL HILL — Four players and St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt represented Robeson County last week in the baseball competition at the Body Armor State Games — and they represented well.

The Region 4 team, which was coached by Hunt and included players Cameron Revels and T.J. Parker from St. Pauls and Malachi Gales from Fairmont, reached the tournament’s gold medal match before that game, scheduled for Friday, was rained out. St. Pauls’ Will Brooks was also selected for the team but did not play due to injury.

“It was a pretty good experience,” Gales said. “We got to go up there and play against some of the better players in North Carolina.”

The team was 2-1 in the tournament. Region 4 lost its first game 9-7, when a potential walk-off hit with the bases loaded was caught at the wall for the final out, before winning its next two.

“Those kids really enjoyed themselves and had fun,” Hunt said. “Malachi hit it well and T.J. and Cam pitched well.”

Region 4 encompasses the Sandhills region, stretching from Columbus County north to Harnett and Lee counties and west to Montgomery and Richmond counties. Players were selected through a tryout process, with the tryout held at Durham Athletic Park, the former home of the Durham Bulls, before coaches selected a 20-player roster.

The tournament itself took place on the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill.

“It’s a big communication key for kids. We’re going out there and we’re playing kids from all across the state,” Hunt said. “One of those kids may be playing in MLB one day, so the good thing is to get out there, introduce yourself, and our kids really enjoyed it; they were home away from home, they really had fun.”

“We saw a lot of guys that’s committed (to college), a lot of good arms,” Gales said. “Everything was in a faster pace and stuff. I went up there with some boys from Southern Lee, they came down here to the Slugfest and I played with a couple of them. I made some pretty good friends when I was up there. I think we had the best team there; if we would have played in the gold-medal game we would have won it.”

Four players from Robeson County also participated in the Body Armor State Games’ soccer tournament. Purnell Swett’s Kevin Locklear, Lumberton’s Hoslerson Joseph and St. Pauls’ Josmar Miguel and Jorge Cabrera Angeles were part of the North team.

The team went 1-3 in the tournament and lost in the bronze-medal match.

