PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards announced a pair of changes to his coaching staff on Saturday afternoon with the promotion of Dylan Anderson, as well as the addition of Chris Sause as assistant coach.

Anderson, a former staffer at Winston-Salem State, spent the 2021-22 campaign as a graduate assistant coach for the Black & Gold. Sause treks to Pembroke after spending last season on the coaching staff at Wingate.

“Dylan proved to be indispensable to our program last season, while Chris is a seasoned evaluator that will help take our program to another level,” Richards said. “Both will provide different strengths to our program, and their presence only adds to the quality and the character of our coaching staff.”

Anderson was heavily involved in day-to-day operations with the program last season, while also excelling in scouting and practice duties. Prior to joining the staff in Pembroke, he played two seasons at Johnston Community College in Smithfield before transferring to Winston-Salem State where he earned a role as head manager for the Rams who made a run to both the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) regular season and tournament championships in 2019-20. He served a facilities and equipment internship for the WSSU athletics department in 2020-21 after the CIAA announced it was suspending athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fayetteville native and Fayetteville Christian High School alum earned dean’s list honors and was an active member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity on the way to earning his degree in physical education from Winston-Salem State in 2021. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree in sports administration.

“I am proud to promote Dylan to assistant coach,” Richards said. “He absolutely busted his tail this past season and brought many strengths to the table that our staff needed. Dylan has an extremely bright future in this business, and I am glad that he will continue to grow as a part of our program.”

Sause played in 95 games as a 4-year letterwinner (3-time captain) at North Carolina Wesleyan, and helped pace the Battling Bishops to 68 wins from 2015-19, including an impressive 43-18 mark against USA South Conference foes. He shot better than 46 percent from the field across his career in Rocky Mount, as well as a 67.9 percent success rate from the free throw line. He also served as an intern and administrative assistant with the program for all four seasons as well.

The Durham native and Voyager Academy graduate joined the Averett coaching staff as an assistant coach prior to the 2018-19 season and helped lead the Cougars to a wealth of success, including a 2020-21 campaign that saw the Cougars amass a 20-7 record, including a 15-2 mark in the always-tough USA South Conference. The success of the program during his time in Danville, Va., was also evidenced by a quartet of All-USA South selections as well.

Wingate registered a 21-8 mark and a fourth-place finish in the South Atlantic Conference last season. Sause also enjoyed a stint as a scout and social media reporter for Phenom Hoop Report across the 2018-19 college basketball season as well.

Sause earned bachelor’s degrees in both business administration and organizational administration from North Carolina Wesleyan in 2019, and completed his master’s of business administration coursework at Averett in 2020.

“We are very happy to be bringing Chris to Brave Nation,” Richards said. “Even at his young age, he is already respected as one of best recruiters in the southeast and brings a basketball mind to our program. He was a blue-collar player in high school and college, and it’s obvious that carried over into his approach to coaching. There is no doubt he is an up-and-coming star in the profession, and we are thrilled to add him to our staff.”