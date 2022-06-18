Fairmont Golf Club news

The Sudan Pirates and Tomcats Tournament will be played on Saturday, June 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $65 per player which includes range balls, one red tee, and one mulligan plus a light meal. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The team of Tim Moore, Al Almond. Lee Hunt and Mike Graham won the Randy Rust Memorial Tournament played this past Friday. The won with a one stroke victory over Joe Locklear, Willie Jacobs, William Oxendine and Alton Haggins. Lee Hunt won the most accurate drive, Robert Clyburn won the longest drive, and Tim Moore won closest to the pin.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins won this week’s Senior Shootout with a five-shot victory over Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear. The second flight was won by Roy Williamson, who played as a single, with Tommy Belch and James Humphrey coming in second. Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear won the third flight followed by Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly. Tommy Lowry, Knocky Thorndyke, Tim Moore and DJ Jones were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Dawson Brooks, Dakota Locklear, Joel Lowry and Stlies Woods won this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble winning with a one stroke victory over Jason Elliott, Teddy Williams, Roland and Jackson Williams. The second flight was won by Ronnie Cox, Allen Oliver, Thomas Cain and Shane Fipps.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 30 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Mark Madden fired the low round of his career, posting a 2-under 70. Other top rounds posted this week include: Gary Walshock with a 68, Andy Andrews 69, Butch Lennon 70, Eddie Williams 71, Mitch Grier 71, Richie Chmura 72, Cal Hunt 72, David Miller 74, Eddie Butler 74, James Cox 75, Donald Barnes 76 and Dallas Arnette 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 60, one strokes ahead of Cliff Nance and Al Almond, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

First-flight winners were James Humphrey and Tommy Belch with a 69, winning a scorecard playoff over Joseph Locklear and Joe Locklear.

Closest to the flag winners were Cliff Nance, Warren Bowen and Knocky Thorndyke.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]