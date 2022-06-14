Pembroke junior Legion team unbeaten in 1st season

PEMBROKE — The very purpose of summer baseball for high-school players is providing them the opportunity to improve.

Four games into its first season, the Pembroke Post 50 junior American Legion baseball team can say that the mission is, at least so far, being accomplished.

After a doubleheader sweep Monday against West Columbus Post 204, Post 50 sits at 4-0 since its June 2 debut.

“If you can do it and get these extra at-bats, it’s only going to help you when next (high school) season rolls around,” Post 50 head coach Tim Carter said. “That’s what I’m trying to tell them — every game, play it, get something out of it. And let’s get better; that’s the whole key for this stuff is to get better.”

The team is one of two new junior Legion programs — for players age 17 and under — to begin play this season in Robeson County, with another in St. Pauls. The Pembroke team is made up of 15 players from Purnell Swett and one each from Red Springs and Lumberton; organizers say the team was open to any high school player in Robeson County.

The game experience that the team provides its players will be valuable when they return to their high school teams next spring.

“It’s like, people who play golf, they always say you can go to the range all you want but the course is different; it’s the same way — bullpens, at bats in the cage, it’s 10 times different,” Post 50 coach Ethan Chavis said. “You can be smoking it in there and then you can just kind of be a little off (on the field). … We told them at the beginning, mechanics can only get you so far; just being a baller takes care of the rest. I think that mindset let them free it up to not be too mechanical when they’re swinging or throwing.”

“I think it’s going to teach us, next year (in high school baseball), to win more games than this year, and it’s going to keep us more as a team, get us some teamwork,” said Jaythan Locklear, the starting pitcher in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader.

After Purnell Swett’s varsity team — from which several players are on the Post 50 roster — struggled to a 9-15 record, coaches hope the Legion season can build up not only skill, but confidence.

“Their bats are starting to light up,” Ethan Chavis said, referencing the 21 runs on 18 hits scored by Post 50 in two five-inning games Monday. “They didn’t swing it like that this year (in the high school season), they kind of struggled at the plate, but now they’ve got a fresh mind at the plate and they’ve executed everything I’ve told them to at practice and, as you can see, in the game.”

“Just the chemistry we have; we’re able to things done when we need to,” said Jacob Chavis, who had four hits and three RBIs in Monday’s twin bill. “We had a problem during the (high school) season not being able to put games away, especially in the seventh inning, but we were able to do that the last four games.”

The team is playing against quality competition in a well-established organization dating back nearly 100 years. This includes Wednesday’s game against Whiteville, a team that — like every other baseball organization in the hardball-hotbed town — has a strong roster and a successful tradition.

“Legion ball is good baseball,” Carter said. “We’re just starting it back here, so hopefully to get kids to come out and play it and realize that it will help them. We will see some good competition — Whiteville’s in this conference — so it is good competition to play.”

Most importantly, the team provides a chance for its players to have fun and stay busy while school is out for the summer.

“I just love it,” Jacob Chavis said. “My teammates, having fun, sweating, hot. You can’t wish for anything else.”

Jacob Chavis starred in the doubleheader opener Monday, which Post 50 won 7-3; the rising junior pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings allowing just two hits and also gave Pembroke the lead with a two-run first-inning homer.

“(The pitch) wasn’t very fast, but I decided I wanted to take an approach to go backside — and he threw it inside and I was able to pull it,” Chavis said. “I didn’t know it was gone; I stopped at second because I thought it was a ground-rule double at first, then someone hollered it was a home run.”

Pembroke scored one run in the second and four more in the third, including a three-run double by Evert Pinto, for a 7-0 lead. West Columbus scored three runs in its last at-bat, the top of the fifth, and got the tying run to the plate; Chandon Sanderson struck out two of the three batters he faced to end the game.

Post 50 won the nightcap 14-7. Sacrifice flies by Chavis and Cam Hunt gave Post 50 a 2-0 first-inning lead and West Columbus took a 3-2 lead in the third; Pembroke answered with four third-inning runs. An offense that had been clicking all night then exploded for eight runs in the fourth, doing so on four hits with five walks and a hit batsman in the inning; Riley Locklear and Hunt each had two RBIs in the frame as Hunt upped his total to four RBIs in the second game and four hits in the doubleheader.

“We swung the bat,” Carter said. “The guys that we know should swing it, they swung it. And that’s what I’m looking for — take these at-bats and use them, make the most out of them. And right now we’re doing that.”

Jaythan Locklear struck out six in three innings pitched and the three runs he allowed were unearned.

“I was striding; the curveball went good and the changeup,” the rising sophomore said. “My two-seamer’s going in and they’re hitting it to third a lot and getting outs.”

Six different pitchers got time on the mound over the course of the doubleheader for Post 50; only three of the 10 runs the team allowed in the two games were earned.

“They’re going to throw strikes, they’re going to make you hit the baseball,” Carter said. “As long as we make the routine plays, they’ll be fine.”

As the season continues, Carter believes Post 50 will be competitive against anyone they may play — and could have a chance to reach and advance in the state playoffs.

“I think as long as we swing the bat, we have a chance,” Carter said. “I think our pitching will be good enough — we don’t have anybody overpowering but we’re going to throw strikes. But we’ve got to hit. For us to reach that ceiling to go to a playoff or this big stuff that happens in American Legion, we’re going to have to hit.”

