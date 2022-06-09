GREENVILLE, S.C. — Hard work in the classroom and on the course paid dividends for golf’s Georgia Page as she was named as the Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year in her respective sport on Thursday.

The scholar-athlete awards, presented by Hudl, are awarded annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.

Page, a four-time Conference Carolinas Golfer of the Week, was crowned as the individual medalist at the conference championship. The Australia native was decorated as the Conference Carolinas Golfer of the Year, a first-team all-conference recipient, all-tournament team, as well as being the Elite 23 award recipient. Page maintained a 4.0 GPA while pursuing her degree in business administration with a concentration in marking at UNC Pembroke.