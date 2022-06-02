PEMBROKE — Senior Bobby Dixon added his name to a growing list of current and former UNC Pembroke baseball legends on Thursday afternoon when the everyday outfielder for the Braves earned a spot on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division II All-America squad.

The UNC Pembroke baseball program has raked in 36 all-America honors over the last 14 full seasons. Fifteen different players have been named to at least one all-American team over that span. Dixon was joined by four other Conference Carolinas student-athletes in Thursday’s announcement as well.

Dixon, who has already earned a trio of all-region nods, tallied a .344 (67-for-195) batting average across his final campaign in Pembroke, while also adding 32 extra-base hits (15 HR), a team-best 59 RBI and 57 runs scored. He also tacked up an impressive .662 slugging percentage and a .480 on-base percentage after drawing 36 walks and being hit by pitch 18 times.

The Clayton product maintained a .326 (177-for-543) career batting average in the Black & Gold, and exits Pembroke having totaled 71 extra-base hits (34 HR), 158 RBI and 137 runs scored over his illustrious collegiate stay.