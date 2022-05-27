ALLENDALE, Mich. — UNC Pembroke athletes Quanterra Harrison and Joshua Chepkesir competed at the NCAA Championship on Thursday evening at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Complex.

Harrison did not advance out of her preliminary heat in the 400-meter hurdles while Chepkesir did not finish the race in the 10,000-meters.

A redshirt junior, Harrison placed fifth in her heat of the 400-meter Hurdles with a time of 1:01.01. The Charlotte native, placed 11th overall in the race.

A native of Eldoret, Kenya, Chepkesir led after the first of 25 laps and came through the 2-mile mark at a time of 9:33.31. Chepkesir, who has earned All-American honors twice in cross country with a pair of eighth-place finishes at nationals, logged a time of 19:02.62 at the four-mile mark before dropping out of the race.