Members of the Robeson United seventh- and eighth-grade team celebrate after winning a Big Shots tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia last weekend.

LUMBERTON — Five teams from the Robeson United travel basketball club competed in two cities last weekend, and two teams brought home hardware.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys team won the tournament at Big Shots in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a 45-44 win over Higher-Level Johnson in the championship game. Landon Cummings scored 18 points in that game and was named tournament MVP.

The 11th- and 12th-grade team won at a National Travel Basketball Association event in Rocky Mount. This team was 4-0 for the event to win the Gold Division championship.