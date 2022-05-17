Fuquay-Varina eliminates Purnell Swett softball for second straight season

PEMBROKE — Off the bat, a ball hit by Purnell Swett’s Angelica Locklear in the 10th inning had the looks of a gapper — one which would do no worse than tie the game, and could perhaps win it, with strong baserunners dashing from first and second base.

Then, the ball disappeared into a leather mitt. Fuquay-Varina shortstop Kendall Smith had leaped — seemingly into the clouds — and caught the line drive.

Smith was unable to double the runner off second, but she’d saved the day for the Bengals. When pitcher Madison Davis retired the next batter, the Lady Rams’ season was over.

Fuquay-Varina earned a 4-3, 10-inning victory over Purnell Swett Tuesday in the third round of the 4A state playoffs, eliminating the Lady Rams in that very round for the second straight season. The Bengals did so by scoring single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh to tie the game before winning the game three innings later.

“They pecked away and their pitcher got comfortable, she started pounding the strike zone and getting changeups, which got us out of our rhythm a little bit,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “They got a baserunner, got them to second and got a big hit each time up, so kudos to them, they’re a good team. We played good. I can’t say they played better, they just got the hits when they needed it.”

Smith’s line-drive catch for the second out in the 10th inning came after consecutive singles by Purnell Swett’s Chloe Locklear and Summer Bullard. Fuquay-Varina (21-3), the No. 10 seed in the 4A East Regional, scored a run in the top of the 10th when Julie Selig and Kenzie Smith both singled and Selig came around to score after an outfield error on the second hit.

“That (line drive) tips off her glove or whatever, we tie it up; if it goes to the gap, Summer’s got, at least to third,” Deese said. “That’s the way the ball bounces sometimes, and at this level, at this point, you’ve got to have luck sometimes.”

Second-seeded Purnell Swett (23-3) was one out from victory in the seventh when Fuquay-Varina tied the game. Megan Ware had led off the frame with a single and got to second on a wild pitch; Ayala Durant’s two-out single brought home Ware to tie the game. The Rams stranded two baserunners in the bottom of the inning, sending the game to extra innings.

The Bengals’ runs in the fifth and sixth inning both came after errors by the Rams defense. In the fifth, Selig singled and was bunted to second before scoring on an infield error. An inning later, Kaylee Furr reached on an error, then scored on a Selig RBI single with two outs.

“I don’t worry too much about the errors; it happens and that’s part of the game,” Deese said. “My girls give me everything they’ve got. It’s going to happen — but even though the errors got it to the point the game ended up tying, errors didn’t lose the game.”

Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and allowed only one earned run — the seventh-inning run, which ended a streak of 34 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. She struck out 15 batters and walked two with nine hits allowed, going the distance in the extra-inning marathon.

“She’s unbelievable, and she’s been unbelievable all year. I hate to see her go out like that, but she still threw the ball well,” Deese said. “She’s actually an epitome of what you want to have on the mound, and I’ll take her any game, any time.”

Purnell Swett’s three runs came in the first two innings. Nyla Mitchell led off the game with a single and scored later in the inning on an RBI groundout by Angelica Locklear. In the second, two Rams runs scored on a Bengals throwing error; one of the runners, Constance Seals, had reached on an error, while Georgia Locklear had singled.

“That’s part of playing ball, you’ve got to take what you get, and sometimes you’ve got to manufacture runs,” Deese said. “We didn’t manufacture anything towards the end; we tried … but it just didn’t work out.”

Bengals pitcher Madison Davis 16 of the next 17 hitters after the two-run error, and Purnell Swett had multiple baserunners just twice in the final eight innings of the game, in the seventh and 10th. Davis allowed nine hits, two walks and one earned run and struck out 10 innings, going the distance to earn the win.

While Fuquay-Varina advances to the fourth round to face Panther Creek Friday, the Lady Rams’ season ends after a historic season. Much of the core of this team will graduate next month, ending an era of excellence including back-to-back conference championships and third-round playoff runs, while also winning the Robeson County Slugfest and United-8 Conference Tournament titles this year.

“I told them in the huddle, you’ve done something special, keep your heads up,” Deese said. “It could’ve gone either way. These seniors are going to go on to college and do other things, and this is just a part of stepping stone, and everything we’ve done will make them better adults, and that’s what I try to teach them. I’m proud of them, we’ll take it and we’ll move on.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.