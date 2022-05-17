HOLLY SPRINGS — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team lost 9-0 at Holly Springs in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Monday.

Fifth-seeded Holly Springs (17-4) led 6-0 at halftime and scored three more goals before the game was ended by rule due to the Golden Hawks’ margin.

“Technically they were better than us, and just a little bit quicker than us,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “Our girls still gave a solid effort; it was just they were a good, solid team that knew how to play and push the ball around and make it difficult for us.”

The game was delayed an hour and a half due to inclement weather.

The loss ends the season for No. 28 Purnell Swett (12-8-2) after the team won the first girls Robeson Cup and held a winning record in conference play, doing so with a combined core of several key freshmen and seniors.

“Going into the season, I didn’t know what to expect; this season has been a pleasant surprise, because of how well they’ve blended, how the young and old have blended together, made a team of it and worked hard to accomplish what we have accomplished,” Strickland said. “This season, to me, was a success; to me, everything was a positive this year, and yes, we are young, and hopefully we can build upon that.”