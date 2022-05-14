Beck records fifth ace

Donnie Beck made a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton, the fifth of his career.

Beck hit a hybrid club on the par-3 hole.

Playing partners were Larry McNeill, Ronnie Hunt and Greg Canady; after Beck made double-bogey on No. 6, McNeill joked that he was due for a hole-in-one, and Beck made the ace.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and LeMark Harris were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 61. Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry finished second with a 64.

Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis were the special flight winners with a 70, winning in a scorecard playoff.

Tiger Will, Al Wall and Lonail Locklear were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played Thursday, May 19 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

