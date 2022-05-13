PEMBROKE – Summer Bullard has said a few times this season she was nervous before a big game, but each time looked like a calm and collected player, and the results have reflected that appearance.

As she warmed up in the bullpen before Thursday’s second-round state playoff game against Wake Forest, those nerves were finally visible. But once she took the field, she was her usual dominant self in the circle.

Bullard scattered five hits in a shutout, and gave herself some breathing room by hitting a two-run homer late, as the Rams beat the Cougars 4-0 to advance to the third round.

“The only reason why I was nervous was because my arm hadn’t recovered from the last time I pitched and I was kind of sore,” Bullard said. “But I just put my mind aside and just let my mental game go over my physical and it came out well.”

The second-seeded Rams (23-2) will host No. 10 Fuquay-Varina in Tuesday’s third round.

Bullard pitched around leadoff hits in both the first and second innings, then didn’t allow another hit until the fifth. She struck out six batters and did not issue a walk.

“Any kid at this point, they’re going to be nervous to some degree; when I played ball I’d probably go behind the dugout and throw up a little bit before the game,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “But once the game gets started, you start performing and that nervous leaves you and habits take over. She’s a competitor. She’ll act like she’s about to die, but then she’ll go out and give you — you can’t give more than 100%, but she’ll give you 100% every time she’s on the field.”

Offensively, the Rams went down in order in each of the first two innings before rallying to take the lead in the third. Georgia Locklear led off that inning with a single and was sacrificed to second, then with two outs came around to score on a Nyla Mitchell RBI single. Chan Locklear plated Mitchell with an RBI double in the ensuing at-bat.

“I was just looking for my pitch, got two outs,” said Mitchell, who was in her first game back in the starting lineup after recovering from illness. “The ball was hit, Georgia got to third, and I knew we needed this run to get our confidence up. We were just a little draggy. And I was trying to find my pitch.”

“Once we got a baserunner and started doing some things — Constance Seals got the bunt down to get the runner in scoring position, then Nyla comes along and gets the big hit — that’s what we do, that’s what we’ve done all year,” Deese said.

Bullard provided some insurance runs with her sixth-inning home run, doubling the Rams’ lead to 4-0; it came after Chloe Locklear reached on a one-out error.

“It was a reassurance run. When we were up 2-0, I was kind of nervous, but I knew my defense would have my back like they’ve had all year,” Bullard said. “When I hit that two-run homer, it gave me more room to get comfortable and let my pitches and defense work.”

That Rams defense didn’t make an error all night in what was a very cleanly-played game; the teams combined for no walks in the game and one error.

“That’s a good team; they are solid, I knew coming in with the scouting report that we got that they’re a solid team, top to bottom their pitching is good,” Deese said. “They’ve got some girls that can hit the ball.

The best scoring opportunity for 18th-seeded Wake Forest (15-8) came in the fifth. Olivia Morgan and Gia Cipolla singled and the Cougars had two on with two outs; Bullard struck out the next batter looking to end the inning.

Six players had one hit each for Purnell Swett and five players had one hit each for Wake Forest.

The Rams’ third-round game against Fuquay-Varina will be a rematch of last year’s third-round playoff game, which the Tigers won 1-0 to eliminate the Rams.

“Last year when we played them in the third round, it was a dogfight, and we went head to head until the last out,” Bullard said. “I’m really excited for it, because the atmosphere is great and I think we’ll pull it out.”

“It was a good game last year, and obviously some of the key players are different, so hopefully we’ll have a different outcome,” Deese said. “I’m looking forward to it, and I think the girls are looking forward to it as well.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.