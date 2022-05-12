PEMBROKE — Both second-round state playoff games involving Robeson County teams will be played Thursday instead of Friday due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday.

Purnell Swett will host Wake Forest in the second round of the 4A softball playoffs at 6 p.m. in Pembroke.

St. Pauls will travel to Midway in the 2A baseball playoffs; that game is also slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

The original date for the second round of the state playoffs was Friday, but teams decided to move their games forward to beat the approaching weather. Winners will advance to the third round, scheduled for Tuesday.