LUMBERTON — For 100 minutes Monday, the Lumberton and Seventy-First girls soccer teams battled through a defensive struggle, waiting on one goal to change the course of the game.

But that goal never came, and the teams settled for a 0-0 draw, thanks to the outstanding play of both goalkeepers — especially Lumberton’s Diamond Harris.

“She’s been a big part of this team,” Lumberton coach Ethan Freeman said. “Without her, some things continue to get nasty, but she kind of cleans it up for us and continues to make it look good, keeps us in games.”

Harris starred on senior night for her and six other Pirate seniors — Alexis Kemp, Brittany Collins, Mayra Solorzano, Laci Rozier, Peyton Brooks and Jennifer Baldazo — and did so under the pressure of a tied game from the outset to the conclusion.

“You have to be perfect (in a scoreless tie), make sure they don’t have any opportunities. Trying to keep my clean sheet for this year,” Harris said. “I don’t want to give up goals my last home night. Plus the crowd, they were really good tonight, they helped me make good saves.”

While much of the game was played in the midfield area, Seventy-First (6-5-4, 5-5-3 United-8 Conference) had a few more scoring opportunities than the Pirates (5-13-2, 3-8-2 United-8) — although Falcons goalkeeper Hannah Lewis was also stellar in the shutout.

“First half we had plenty of opportunities to score and just couldn’t finish it off; they had too many saves,” Harris said. “Then late in the second half I had a big save against A’Jaylah Yates, then we went into overtime.”

That save on Yates, who has scored 35 goals this season, came with 16 minutes remaining in regulation when Harris ran towards the goal for a one-on-one opportunity in the open field.

“She was one-on-one with me, she hit it through,” Harris said. “I saw she was about to overrun it, so I came out and stopped it with my right foot.”

“That was big,” Freeman said. “The girl was one-on-one, the girl’s left footed and that was her dominant foot — a foot save (by Harris). (Yates) is the No. 1 goal scorer in the league.”

Lumberton, who lost the first meeting against the Falcons 4-1 on April 1, had a few scoring opportunities in the first of two 10-minute overtime sessions, including a corner kick by Laci Rozier that nearly curled inside the crossbar; neither team gave itself a good goal-scoring chance in the second extra session.

“We didn’t have many opportunities (in overtime), it was a battle of the midfields pretty much, and we held them out until the end,” Harris said.

Seventy-First won the first meeting between the teams 4-1 on April 1. The Pirates’ defensive performance against the Falcons Monday, holding a Falcons team averaging 3.5 goals per game this season to none, comes as the back line is playing its best at the end of the season, Freeman said.

“Diamond’s been a big part of that along with Laci (Rozier), Peyton Brooks, Mia Brayboy,” Freeman said. “Especially here at the end, moving Mia back there has kind of shored up a lot of stuff. Defensively we’ve gotten better and we’ve become pretty solid. We’re just working on that offensive piece; if we can just get one goal, or one bounce go our way, we might see some positive things happen.”

The Pirates’ season will conclude Thursday when they face Purnell Swett at 6 p.m. in Pembroke; this is a makeup game from Friday’s postponement due to inclement weather. The Rams won the first two meetings of the season, winning 5-2 in the Robeson Cup championship and 4-3 in conference play, but the Pirates hope the return from injury for both forward Aydan Bullard and defender Kaleigh Graham can lead to a changed outcome.

“We got them back and that’s made a difference for us, so we’re looking forward to Thursday,” Freeman said. “It’s going to be a good game. Both times we’ve played them we didn’t have either one of those players, Aydan specifically, and I think it’s going to be a game-changer having her out there, gives us another weapon.”

Giles, Purnell Swett smash South View

Behind a hat trick from Ava Giles, the Purnell Swett girls soccer team earned a 7-0 win at South View Monday.

Giles’ three goals for Purnell Swett (11-7-2, 6-6-1 United-8) came in addition to one goal and two assists by Josie McLean and one goal and one assist for Anna Lowry. Wren Jacobs and Kinslee Morgan each had one goal and Sydney Brooks and Anileigh Locklear each had one assist.

South View is 3-12-1 overall and 2-10-1 in United-8 play.

Purnell Swett hosts Lumberton Thursday at 6 p.m.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.