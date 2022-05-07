Fairmont Golf Club news

James Roberts, Herman Leggette, Justin Strickland and Jeff Slabe were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble winning in a playoff over Jeff Broadwell, Stephen Pippin, Trevor Sellers and David Bryson. Jason Elliott, Teddy Williams, Jackson Williams and Roland Corbett were the second-flight winners. Justin Strickland and Stephen Pippin were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played Thursday, May 19 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Richard Lowery and Darrell McIver. The winners of the second flight were Randy Lewis and Raymond Walters followed by Tommy Belch and James Humphrey. Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka were the third-flight winners with Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen taking second place. Jim Rogers and DJ Jones won the fourth flight with Jerry Jolly and Gene Brumbles coming in second place. James Humphrey, Tommy Lowry and Randy Lewis, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start .

Top rounds posted this week include: Aaron Maynor with a 69, J.T. Powers 70, Mitch Grier 71, Tommy Davis 71, James Cox 73, Tim Moore 73, Ricky Hamilton 74, Jason Lowry 74, Butch Lennon 74, Eddie Williams 74, James Barron 74, David Sessions 75, Lee Hunt 75, Richard Coleman 75, Brian Davis 75, Jerry Stubbs 75 and Al Almond 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

No Pinecrest Senior Shootout was held this week.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]