WILSON — The second-seeded and 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team registered 16 base hits, including a trio of home runs, to stave off elimination at the 2022 Conference Carolinas Tournament and help fuel an 11-7 victory over sixth-seeded King on Friday afternoon at Fleming Stadium.

It was the 15th victory in the last 18 outings for the Braves (37-14) who advanced to a Saturday morning elimination contest against either fourth-seeded Mount Olive or eighth-seeded Barton. Friday’s setback to the Braves officially put a cap on the 2022 campaign for the Tornado (24-22).

Branden Kunz (9-1) struck out four and pitched into the sixth inning to notch the victory for the Black & Gold – the fourth win in the last five appearances for the righthander. Newcomer Rhett James picked up his third collegiate save after striking out six in 3-1/3 innings of relief.

Ray Berry (5-5) surrendered seven earned runs in four innings of work to saddle the loss for King.

King sent its entire batting order to the plate in a 6-hit, 4-run second inning to storm ahead early. The Tornado loaded the bases with its first three at-bats of the inning, and then got RBI at-bats from four different players to swing the momentum.

The Braves took the lead for good in the third thanks to a loud at-bat from Bobby Dixon. Garett Littleton reached via a leadoff single, and UNCP put a pair of runners aboard on a one-out single off of the bat of Gage Hammonds. Dixon followed with a 3-run bomb — his second of the game — to put the Braves on top, 5-4.

Dixon finished 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs for the Braves. Hammonds and Wellington Guzman each had three hits, with Hammonds scoring four runs and Guzman hitting a home run with two RBIs. Littleton had two hits.

Chase Hilliard had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for King; Truman Roper had three hits and an RBI, Davis Hall had two hits and two RBIs and Caleb Helms had two hits and scored two runs.

UNCP steps into another elimination game on Saturday at Fleming Stadium when it faces off against the loser of Friday evening’s contest between fourth-seeded Mount Olive and eighth-seeded Barton. Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting ConferenceCarolinas.com/Tickets.