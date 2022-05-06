PEMBROKE — The first two times the Purnell Swett softball team faced Cape Fear, neither team scored a run over the first seven innings. Cape Fear won in 14 innings on March 14 and Purnell Swett won in eight innings on April 5.

In the third meeting Thursday, with the United-8 Conference Tournament title on the line, the Rams ensured quickly that it wouldn’t be a scoreless tie into extra innings this time.

The Rams scored a first inning run, added one in the fifth and held Cape Fear scoreless for seven innings for the third time — earning a 2-0 win to solidify their regular-season conference championship with a tournament crown.

“We’re still hot right now, we’re still doing our job,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “I keep saying it, we’re a team that perseveres; we make adjustments, and we were one man down tonight, but we adjusted and did our job.”

“It’s amazing for this program,” Rams pitcher Summer Bullard said. “The atmosphere here tonight was unexplainable.”

Purnell Swett (21-2) took the lead on its third batter of the game, straying from the script of a lengthy scoreless draw seen in the previous two meetings. A one-out double by Chan Locklear was followed by an RBI single by Chloe Locklear to take a 1-0 lead.

“I was just looking for my pitch,” Chloe Locklear said. “I swung at a riseball on the first swing; I was looking for another one, but I think she kind of missed, and it was right down the middle.”

That one run was enough for Bullard, who allowed four hits and two walks over seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Four extra-inning runs in the first meeting between the Rams and Cape Fear (20-4) were the only runs Bullard allowed to the second-seeded Colts in the three games.

“I was feeling nowhere near myself because I had a tooth pulled yesterday, and I was dying on the mound, so I just kept my mound to it and playing ball,” Bullard said. “Coming into the new conference, I knew they were a tough team. I just kept them off balance with the curve, like every team we played this year. They’re a good team, don’t put it past them, but we just played better tonight and hit the ball.”

“That shows her dominance this year, that she’s only given up four runs in 29 innings against a 20-win team, who could’ve very well been co-champions this year with us, that we split with,” Deese said. “She pushed through seven innings, and we worked her every time she came in with fluids and making sure she pushed through. It was a good night for her, good night for the team, good night for everybody.”

While the game remained tight throughout, playing from ahead allowed Bullard, and the whole Rams team, a moderately less stressful game.

“Once we scored that first run in the first inning, it kind of takes a little bit of the stress off of you — we’re up 1-0, we’re not up and down, up and down, we’re ahead,” Deese said. “And as the innings go through, it takes a little bit of stress of you team-wise, and especially your pitcher, when you get that one run or two runs, and knowing you’re not going to give up that many runs throughout the night.”

Cape Fear pitcher Lex Glemaker allowed six hits and one earned run in six innings pitched, with no walks and five strikeouts. Glemaker allowed just one hit after the first inning until the fifth, when Karis Hunt reached on an error and Bella Finelli singled to bring Hunt around to score, extending the lead to 2-0.

Finelli was hitting in the leadoff spot after Nyla Mitchell missed the game with illness, stepping into a larger role than her normal ninth spot in the lineup.

“I had no idea that I was going to come bat leadoff, but I just had to come do my job for my teammates,” Finelli said. “I was fouling off a lot, then I kind of got nervous. But then I just knew I had to step up and be big for my team.”

“She got the big hits, and she’s been doing that all year,” Deese said. “Last time we played Cape Fear, she had a double to score the winning run.”

Against Bullard, Cape Fear never had a runner get past second base; the Colts never had multiple baserunners in an inning until the seventh. Kylie Holt led off that inning with a single, and a one-out single by Kailee Meredith put runners at first and second. Bullard struck out the next batter before a groundout to Bullard ended the game.

By winning the conference tournament championship, Purnell Swett became the first school in Robeson County sports history to win the Robeson County Shootout championship in girls basketball, the Slugfest title in softball and conference regular-season and tournament championships in both sports in the same academic year; the feat has also never been done by a school’s boys basketball and baseball teams in a school year. Six players are on both Lady Rams teams.

The Rams will now turn their attention to the state tournament, where they are a likely high seed; they are ranked second in the state’s RPI rankings for 4A East. After last year’s third-round run, the Rams hope another deep run is in store.

“It’s going to be really fun,” Chloe Locklear said. “This team, we always have fun, but we also have to be focused.”

“Once we get all the pieces back together and get going back to where we need, my girls are determined as to what they want,” Deese said. “We know we can’t have any letdowns; we know we have got to push through and do — we’re going to continue to do the little things.”

