St. Pauls’ Zious Dorley goes down to one knee after fouling off a pitch during Wednesday’s game at Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — The last time Fairmont and St. Pauls met on the baseball diamond, in the semifinals of the Robeson County Slugfest eight days before Wednesday, the Golden Tornadoes posted a dominant victory.

Wednesday night’s meeting was entirely different.

St. Pauls earned a 7-2 win at Fairmont, allowing the Bulldogs to stay in the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship race.

“One, just making them believe that they could beat them. And two, them realizing that this game was more important than the Slugfest,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “As bad as everybody that plays in the Slugfest, or any tournament you play in, you want to win, these games count (for conference), these are the games that can get us into the playoffs.”

After an 8-0 Fairmont win on April 19, the Bulldogs flipped the script in their favor with Wednesday’s win.

“Coach pushing us not to lose to them again,” said St. Pauls catcher Antonio Candelaria, who hit a three-run homer in Wednesday’s victory. “We hated that loss. We didn’t want to lose again. We got a win; we did the small things right and came on top.”

“I didn’t have my guys prepared mentally,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said. “We talk about expectations, that’s what we’ve talked about all season long and we’re going to continue to talk about that, what we expect for us to do, and I guess that Easter layoff and me just not having them mentally ready to go tonight. We knew they were going to come in and respond after we shut them out last week; any good team is going to do that, and they’re a good baseball team.”

St. Pauls (14-6, 7-2 Southeastern) scored all seven of its runs over the first two innings.

“When we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, doing what we’re coached to do, we score early and often,” Hunt said. “We wanted to come out and make a statement tonight, and that was some of the reason we scored early.”

The Bulldogs struck for three in the first with a Cameron Revels RBI walk, which plated Josh Henderson, and a two-run single by Joshua Garner, which brought home Will Brooks and Antonio Candelaria.

An inning later, a T.J. Parker came home on a Will Brooks flyout to deep second base before Candelaria’s three-run homer scored Henderson and Zious Dorley and extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 7-1.

“I just wanted to hit the ball,” Candelaria said. “I had two strikes on me, I just wanted to protect. If he throws anything in there, I was going to smash it, that’s what I was thinking.”

Fairmont (15-3, 8-1 Southeastern) scored one run in the first inning when Malachi Gales came home on a Stevie Smith sacrifice fly. The Golden Tornadoes added a run in the fifth when Smith scored on an error.

The Golden Tornadoes had baserunners in every inning against T.J. Parker, the Bulldogs starting pitcher who allowed one earned run on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

“He was just able to mix it up in the strike zone, threw strikes when he needed to throw strikes, and kept it out of the zone when he needed to keep it out of the zone,” Hunt said. “We’ve just got to work on not getting the first batter out and then walking the next, that’s going to hurt us. He got baserunners on — but he controlled it, that’s the main thing.”

Fairmont stranded nine runners on base, including two runners each in the second, fourth and sixth innings.

“I thought about that about the fifth or sixth inning, we’ve had tons of baserunners, but they’ve been with two outs and we haven’t been able to scratch and get a little poke when we needed it,” Chavis said. “We’ll rebound and we’ll be ready to play Friday night.”

Noah Parker took the loss for Fairmont; he struck out six batters in five innings pitched. Josiah Williams pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts for the Golden Tornadoes.

Henderson and Revels had two hits for St. Pauls and Smith and Nate Jones each had two for Fairmont.

Fairmont’s loss gives Midway the outright lead in the conference at 9-0, with the Golden Tornadoes at 8-1 and St. Pauls remaining in the race at 7-2. All three teams have three conference games remaining; Fairmont and St. Pauls play again Friday at St. Pauls before the Golden Tornadoes face Midway twice next week and the Bulldogs will face Red Springs twice.

“(We were) trying to get them motivated, and understanding how important these games are in the final stretch of the season, just going into practice and trying to keep them up,” Hunt said, “and having them realize that those two losses were two losses, and may have an effect on what happens in the playoffs, but this game’s more important, Friday’s more important.”

