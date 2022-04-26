PEMBROKE — Six teams were celebrated for making NCAA postseason appearances, including three that brought home conference championships, as the UNC Pembroke athletics department lauded its student-athletes at the ninth annual Golden Braves awards show on Monday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. It was the first in-person experience for the event since the 2018-19 athletic season.

Golf’s Georgia Page was decorated with Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete, while wrestling’s Nick Daggett took home the award on the men’s side. Football’s Sean Hill and softball’s Emily Biddle were named the Athletic Performance Student-Athletes of the Year for their work in the weight room.

Dallas “Mac” Campbell and his wife, Sylvia, picked up Braves Club Member of the Year honors for the second time, while facilities supervisor Chris Scott was presented with the Changing Lives Through Education Award.

A complete list of Monday evening’s award recipients is below. Five traditional awards — the male and female athlete of the year, male and female rookie of the year and the Dan Kenney Coach of the Year — will be presented at the Student-Athlete Welcome Back event in August.

2022 Golden Braves Awards

Athletic Performance Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Sean Hill, Football

Athletic Performance Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Emily Biddle, Softball

SAAC Most Well-Rounded Male Student-Athlete: Nick Daggett, Wrestling

SAAC Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete: Georgia Page, Golf

Changing Lives Through Education Award: Chris Scott

Braves Club Member of the Year: Dallas “Mac” Campbell

Baseball

Most Valuable Hitter: Gage Baldwin

Most Valuable Pitcher: Landen Smith

Men’s Basketball

Barry O’Brien Blue Collar Award: Deon Berrien

Joe Gallagher Most Valuable Player: Tyrell Kirk

Women’s Basketball

Defensive Most Valuable Player: Courtney Smith

Offensive Most Valuable Player: Gabby Smith

Men’s Cross Country

5th Man Award: Jack Phieffer

Most Valuable Runner: Joshua Chepkesir

Women’s Cross Country

5th Woman Award: Sam Badami

Most Valuable Runner: Erman Jepleting

Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Track Performer of the Year: Joshua Chepkesir

Field Athlete of the Year: Orlandus Gamble

Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Co-Track Athletes Of The Year: Dy’Air McCormick, Quanterra Harrison

Field Athlete of the Year: Lillian Marino

Football

Fall Impact Player: Faheem Diaab

Spring Conditioning Competitor: Jacob Perry

Golf

Most Valuable Player: Georgia Page

Most Improved Player: Chessa Lee

Soccer

Most Valuable Offensive Player: Rilee Seering

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Brianna De Coteau

Softball

Coach’s Award: Kinsley Sheppard

Most Valuable Player: Jordan Adcox

Spirit Squad

Rookie Of The Year: Emma Caulder

Most Valuable Member: Omega Cogdell

Swimming

Freshman of the Year: Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos

Most Valuable Swimmer: Gillian Manning

Volleyball

Impact Player of the Year: Elise Martin

Most Valuable Player: Brianna Warren

Wrestling

Most Improved: Jake Piccirilli

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Nick Daggett