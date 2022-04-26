PEMBROKE — Six teams were celebrated for making NCAA postseason appearances, including three that brought home conference championships, as the UNC Pembroke athletics department lauded its student-athletes at the ninth annual Golden Braves awards show on Monday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. It was the first in-person experience for the event since the 2018-19 athletic season.
Golf’s Georgia Page was decorated with Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete, while wrestling’s Nick Daggett took home the award on the men’s side. Football’s Sean Hill and softball’s Emily Biddle were named the Athletic Performance Student-Athletes of the Year for their work in the weight room.
Dallas “Mac” Campbell and his wife, Sylvia, picked up Braves Club Member of the Year honors for the second time, while facilities supervisor Chris Scott was presented with the Changing Lives Through Education Award.
A complete list of Monday evening’s award recipients is below. Five traditional awards — the male and female athlete of the year, male and female rookie of the year and the Dan Kenney Coach of the Year — will be presented at the Student-Athlete Welcome Back event in August.
2022 Golden Braves Awards
Athletic Performance Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Sean Hill, Football
Athletic Performance Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Emily Biddle, Softball
SAAC Most Well-Rounded Male Student-Athlete: Nick Daggett, Wrestling
SAAC Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete: Georgia Page, Golf
Changing Lives Through Education Award: Chris Scott
Braves Club Member of the Year: Dallas “Mac” Campbell
Baseball
Most Valuable Hitter: Gage Baldwin
Most Valuable Pitcher: Landen Smith
Men’s Basketball
Barry O’Brien Blue Collar Award: Deon Berrien
Joe Gallagher Most Valuable Player: Tyrell Kirk
Women’s Basketball
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Courtney Smith
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Gabby Smith
Men’s Cross Country
5th Man Award: Jack Phieffer
Most Valuable Runner: Joshua Chepkesir
Women’s Cross Country
5th Woman Award: Sam Badami
Most Valuable Runner: Erman Jepleting
Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Track Performer of the Year: Joshua Chepkesir
Field Athlete of the Year: Orlandus Gamble
Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Co-Track Athletes Of The Year: Dy’Air McCormick, Quanterra Harrison
Field Athlete of the Year: Lillian Marino
Football
Fall Impact Player: Faheem Diaab
Spring Conditioning Competitor: Jacob Perry
Golf
Most Valuable Player: Georgia Page
Most Improved Player: Chessa Lee
Soccer
Most Valuable Offensive Player: Rilee Seering
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Brianna De Coteau
Softball
Coach’s Award: Kinsley Sheppard
Most Valuable Player: Jordan Adcox
Spirit Squad
Rookie Of The Year: Emma Caulder
Most Valuable Member: Omega Cogdell
Swimming
Freshman of the Year: Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos
Most Valuable Swimmer: Gillian Manning
Volleyball
Impact Player of the Year: Elise Martin
Most Valuable Player: Brianna Warren
Wrestling
Most Improved: Jake Piccirilli
Most Outstanding Wrestler: Nick Daggett