PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke football head coach Shane Richardson continued to reload his coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon with the addition of Tevin Lakes as the defensive backs coach for the Braves.

A six-year coaching veteran with playing experience at the NCAA Division I level, Lakes has a trio of previous collegiate coaching stops, including one at an NCAA Division II institution. He comes to Pembroke after serving as the defensive backs and special teams coordinator for the last two seasons at Oklahoma Panhandle State.

“Tevin is a genuine person that cares about his players as well as demonstrates a high standard of excellence with them,” Richardson said. “His values of integrity and doing things right make him a great fit for how our process works.”

Oklahoma Panhandle State ranked fifth among nearly 100 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) squads in passing yards allowed per game (158.3) in 2021, while also showcasing the Sooner Athletic Conference’s top passing defense as well. The Aggies limited opposing signal callers to just a 46.5 percent completion rate, while also logging 10 interceptions and a defensive score. Three student-athletes raked in all-conference laurels under the tutelage of Lakes, while another earned all-freshman team status.

Prior to his time in northwest Oklahoma, Lakes served one season as a graduate assistant coach at Augustana (S.D.) where he helped build one of the nation’s top secondaries – one that finished the 2019 season with 19 interceptions (10th NCAA), while also showcasing one of the top air raid defenses in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The performance by the secondary helped the Vikings reel off a 9-3 record and a trip to the NCAA Division II Playoffs. That secondary also produced a trio of All-NSIC honorees.

Lakes got his start in the coaching world at the prep level, spending the 2016 season at West Bolivar (Miss.) High School and the 2017 campaign at nearby Yazoo City High School prior to a two-year stint as an assistant coach at Coahoma Community College in northwest Mississippi. He served multiple roles with the Tigers, including defensive backs, running backs and defensive backs coach, as well as defensive pass coordinator and special teams posts.

The Drew, Miss., native played two seasons at Mississippi Delta Community College before closing out his collegiate career at a pair of NCAA Division I schools. Lakes was also a member of head coach Jay Hopson’s 2013 Alcorn State team, as well as a player on coach Rick Comegy’s 2014 squad at Mississippi Valley State. He lettered in all sports at Ruleville Central High School (Miss.) as a prep standout as well.

A member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Alpha Phi Omega, Lakes earned his bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and recreation from Mississippi Valley State in 2016 and completed his graduate work in sports administration at Mississippi Valley State in 2019. He has one son, Tevin L Lakes Jr.