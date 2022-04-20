ST. PAULS — Summer Bullard is having such a dominant season, no-hitters are becoming normal. But the one she threw Tuesday — her third of the season — was the biggest yet.

The Purnell Swett senior right-hander no-hit Hoke County in the semifinals of the Robeson County Slugfest, propeling the Rams to a 9-0 win and into Wednesday’s tournament final.

“I just lock in and throw my best pitches, and just do my job. I throw my breaking pitches and just try to mow them down, and that’s what I’m doing right now,” Bullard said. “I’m trying to keep it going for tomorrow night in the championship; that’s our goal for this year is to win the Slugfest, and I’m locked in and ready for it.”

Purnell Swett (16-2) will face Lumberton in the tournament final Tuesday at 7 p.m. at St. Pauls, the Rams’ third straight tournament final — all against Lumberton — and record eighth in the 11 softball Slugfests; they’re seeking their fifth title, which would extend their record. Hoke County (11-10) will face Heide Trask in the third-place game at 4 p.m.

Bullard struck out 11 Hoke County batters, and took a perfect game into the fifth inning. She walked two Bucks in the fifth, when Purnell Swett led 3-0, but escaped the jam before the Rams extended the lead to 9-0 with a six-run bottom half of the inning.

“I didn’t know what was going on in that moment; when I walked those two batters, I just brushed it aside and didn’t pay it any attention,” Bullard said. “I just kept on doing my best.”

“I’m ecstatic, because of what she went through last year, and she deserves everything she’s getting right now, all the good things that’s going on for her,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “It shows that she’s worked hard to come back, and it’s unbelievable right now.”

Purnell Swett scored one run in the second and two in the fourth before breaking it open in the fifth.

“Chloe Locklear had a triple to lead off (an inning), and we decided that we were going to lay the bunt down, so we bunted the ball and made them make some plays,” Deese said. “They didn’t adjust to the bunt, so that was the adjustment in the game, just small ball. Once we made that adjustment, we got to the point where we were able to win 9-0.”

Bullard was also the only Rams player with multiple hit, earning two including a double, with one RBI. Chan Locklear had a double and an RBI, Chloe Locklear had a triple and Georgia Locklear and Constance Seals each had one hit and one RBI.

Tam Lowery took the loss for Hoke County; she struck out 10 Purnell Swett batters. Only four of the nine runs allowed were earned as Hoke County made five errors in the game.

Lumberton holds off Heide Trask

In a one-run game in the seventh, Heide Trask got runners on second and third against Lumberton — then Halona Sampson struck out a Titans hitter for the final out in a 4-3 win, sending Lumberton into the Robeson County Slugfest final.

“Halona shut the door on them there,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said.

Sampson entered in the sixth inning, relieving Pirates starter Abbie Mayers, who allowed five hits with two strikeouts, as Heide Trask (6-10) closed to a 4-3 deficit after trailing 4-1; the Titans had RBI hits from Fennell and Barnhill in the frame. Sampson struck out three batters and earned the save.

After Heide Trask opened the scoring with an inside-the-park home run by Madalyn White in the first, Lumberton (14-6) scored two in the third on an inside-the-park home run by Alona Hanna and a Nyiah Walker RBI single. The Pirates added two more in the fourth on a RBI triple by Hanna and an RBI groundout by Alyssa Stone.

Hanna had two hits and two RBIs, Walker had two hits and one RBI and Mayers had two hits for Lumberton. Stone had a hit and an RBI and Tiara Stueck, Sampson and Jalyn Herndon had hits for Lumberton.

Fennell had two hits and an RBI, Barnhill had two hits and an RBI, White had one hit and an RBI and A. Jones had a double for Heide Trask.

Lumberton will meet Purnell Swett in the Slugfest final for the third straight tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the Pirates are in the championship game for the fourth straight tournament.

“Our goal coming in was to be there on championship night; we’re excited to be there and we’re going to give Purnell the best shot we’ve got,” Register said. “We’re going to have to execute better than we did tonight to beat them.”

Heide Trask will play Hoke County in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

20-run inning propels Fairmont

The Fairmont softball team scored 20 runs in the third inning en route to a 26-2, five-inning win over Red Springs in the Slugfest’s consolation round Tuesday.

Fairmont (5-10) will face East Columbus in the tournament’s fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Golden Tornadoes scored two runs in the first and Red Springs (0-12) scored one in the second. Fairmont exploded for its 20-run frame in the third, then added four in the fourth. The Red Devils also scored one run in the fourth.

Fairmont’s 26 runs came on 13 hits and three Red Springs errors. Santana Anderson had two hits, with a double and a triple, five RBIs and was the winning pitcher, with nine strikeouts, one hit and one earned run allowed over five innings.

Lindsey Floyd and Haleigh Jackson each had two hits with a triple; Floyd had three RBIs and Jackson had two for Fairmont. Jaylee Freeman had a hit and three RBIs, LaKayla Chavis had a double with three RBIs, Aiyana Oxendine had a hit and two RBIs and Alexis Hinson, Ruby Parker and Kensley Newberry each had a hit and an RBI.

Brooke Wilkins had the only hit for Red Springs. Sabria McPhatter was the losing pitcher.

East Columbus dominates St. Pauls

The East Columbus softball team dominated St. Pauls with a 19-1, five-inning victory in the Slugfest’s consolation round Tuesday.

East Columbus (14-3) will face Fairmont in the tournament’s fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Gators scored five runs in the first inning and nine in the second, with five more in the fifth. St .Pauls (3-12) scored one run in the fourth and had one hit in the game.

Janyia Cummings, Karli Godwin, Sanauwa Campbell and Bailey Padgett each had two hits for East Columbus; Cummings had a double and four RBIs, Godwin had a triple and three RBIs and Campbell and Padgett each had doubles with Campbell earning two RBIs. Aubrey McDuffie had a hit and four RBIs, Kaley Mitchell had a hit and two RBIs, Ashajanae Powellha a hit and an RBI, Rakyah Jacobs had a double and Chynna Patrick had a hit.

Ava Jacobs started for East Columbus, Padgett pitched three innings and earned the win and Mitchell pitched the fifth.

Madison Williams had the lone hit for St. Pauls and was the losing pitcher.

The Bulldogs had five errors in the game.

