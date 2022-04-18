BOSTON — Billy Pitman completed the Boston Marathon for the second time Monday.

The Lumberton native and Boston resident completed the 26.2-mile race in 3 hours, 43 minutes and 3 seconds.

His goal entering the race was to beat his own time from his previous appearance, which came in 2017; he met that goal, finishing in nearly three minutes less than the 3:55:45 he posted five years ago.

In crossing the finish line, which is not far from his residence in the city’s Fenway area, Pitman was the 16,104th runner to finish, the 10,387th man and the 3,938th in his division. About 30,000 runners participated in the race.

Pitman, a 2007 Lumberton High School graduate, ran the race to raise money and awareness for Little Brothers — Friends of the Elderly, an organization which creates opportunities for older and younger people to form intergenerational friendships and join together in the celebration of life, its website says. He met his goal of $7,500 last week.

Run for the 126th time, the Boston Marathon returned to its traditional spot on the calendar on Patriots Day for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenyans took each of the top three spots in the men’s Marathon as Evans Chebet earned his first major marathon win in 2:06:51, with Lawrence Cherono second and 2021 champion Benson Kipruto in third.

Peres Jepchirchir, the reigning Olympic marathon champion from Kenya, won the women’s race in 2:21:01, just four seconds ahead of runner-up Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia. The race marked the 50th anniversary of women’s inclusion in the event.