ST. PAULS — The Fairmont baseball team not only had a pair of big innings in Saturday’s Robeson County Slugfest first-round game against Purnell Swett — both came at an opportune time.

A four-run first and a five-run fifth propelled the Golden Tornadoes to a 9-7 win over the Rams.

“You always need to answer back, don’t ever bow down,” Fairmont shortstop Malachi Gales said. “You need to stay there, fight, let them know that you’re not going to bow down. It’s going to take more than one run to win this ballgame.”

Fairmont (14-1) will face St. Pauls in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday; Purnell Swett (7-11) will face Heide Trask in the consolation round at 1 p.m.

The first big inning came in the bottom of the first; after Fairmont threw out a Purnell Swett baserunner at home for the last out of the top half of the inning — keeping them at a 1-0 deficit instead of 2-0 — the first four Golden Tornadoes batters reached in their half of the first. Noah Parker, Cameron Hodge and Stevie Smith each had RBI hits and Ridge Walters had a sacrifice fly, giving the Golden Tornadoes a 4-1 lead after an inning.

“When they jump out like that, and then we get a couple of big hits — we feel like we can score when Malachi gets on, and we did that,” said Chris Hodge, Fairmont’s acting head coach in Kelly Chavis’ absence. “I was proud of the kids for answering in that situation.”

Fairmont’s second big inning came after Purnell Swett tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fifth; when the Golden Tornadoes came to bat needing an answer, they provided it.

After Stanley Scott walked to start the rally, Gales hit a two-run homer to give Fairmont a 6-4 lead.

“I just knew they weren’t going to throw me no fastball; I was sitting curveball because my previous two at-bats was all off-speed also. So I sat and waited on it, and he hung it, and I hit it,” Gales said.

As multiple Purnell Swett pitchers struggled to find the strike zone, two runs scored on wild pitches and Ridge Walters drew an RBI walk, stretching Fairmont’s advantage to 9-4.

“From the first inning on, we didn’t have a hit until the fifth inning, until that home run,” Chris Hodge said. “We knew our backs were against the wall — we had a little conversation before that inning, and I told them, look, we’ve got to stand up, our backs are to the wall, and if we don’t we won’t give up.

The Rams scored three runs in the seventh; Kylan ransom scored on a wild pitch, Jacob Chavis came home on Keaton Lowry’s sacrifice fly, and Keithyn Hunt scored on a Riley Locklear RBI single. With the tying run at the plate, Fairmont’s Noah Parker induced a flyout to end the game.

“We battled today. They were up, we came back and tied it up, and we made a mistake on Malachi and the rest is history,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We showed some fight there in the seventh, we battled back and were basically a hit away from tying it up.”

Stevie Smith pitched into the fifth, allowing four runs on four hits with three strikeouts for Fairmont; Nate Jones relieved Smith in the fifth, allowing one hit and earning the win. Noah Parker pitched the last two innings and allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

“I didn’t think that we were really sharp, all three of our guys weren’t really sharp, but our plan coming in was to use all three of them,” Chris Hodge said. “We had Stevie on a pitch count, and then Nate came in and did his job; I just didn’t think we were really sharp. That’s fine; this is a big tournament and this is the first time these kids have played in it, but overall they did what we needed them to do.”

Purnell Swett starter Jacob Chavis struck out eight Golden Tornadoes, including five in a six-batter stretch, but took the loss as he was pulled in the pivotal fifth inning. Ransom pitched to two batters in the fifth inning; Chandon Sanderson struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Gales, Parker, Hodge, and Smith all scored two runs for Fairmont. Hodge had three of the Golden Tornadoes’ six hits.

Seven different Rams had one hit each.

Purnell Swett scored in the first inning on a Ranson RBI single, which plated Waydan McMillan, before the potential second run of the inning was thrown out at home.

“We were just trying to put some runs on there,” Lamb said. “You’ve got to try to score in that situation — runner on second, single to right field — so I don’t think it really changed much of the outcome.”

Both teams were retired in order in both the second and third innings; this included Rams pitcher Jacob Chavis striking out the side in the third as part of a stretch of five strikeouts in six batters.

Purnell Swett’s Keithyn Hunt hit a solo homer in the fourth to make it a 4-2 game; the Rams then tied the game in the fifth with just one hit in the inning. Marcus Lowry was hit by a pitch and scored on a Bladden Hammonds fielder’s choice in which no out was recorded; Hammonds then scored on a Chavis RBI single.

