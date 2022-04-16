MOUNT OLIVE — Home-standing Mount Olive plated a trio of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to register a 4-2 comeback victory in the series opener, but the 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team rallied behind the strong right arm freshman Evan McLean in the nightcap to tack up a 7-2 triumph and forge a doubleheader split on Friday evening at Scarborough Field.

The game-two victory for the Braves (28-12, 17-6 CC) snapped a four-game series losing streak, and gave the Black & Gold its first win over the Trojans since an extra-inning home win on April 16, 2003. The setback snapped a three-game win streak for Mount Olive (23-16, 12-11 CC) who fell to 16-6 at home this season with the result as well.

The Braves will close out their weekend series with Mount Olive on Saturday at Scarborough Field. The start time has been moved up to 9 a.m. due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Game One

The Braves loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning and used a single up the middle from Trent Harris to score a run, and then pushed the lead out to 2-0 seconds later via an errant throw by the Mount Olive middle infield.

Vito Patierno laced Darren Bowen’s first offering of the fourth into left field, and registered an inside-the-park home run after a crash into the outfield wall left Bobby Dixon discombobulated.

Jalen Jenkins drew a 5-pitch walk to start the bottom of the eighth, stole second and knotted the score back up on a RBI single from Jack Casbarro. Casbarro moved into scoring position on a stolen base and eventually crossed with the go-ahead run via a costly wild pitch. Gordon Pihl’s 2-out double later in the frame put the final run of the game on the board.

Gage Hammonds had two hits, including a double, for UNCP and Trent Harris and Christian Jayne each had one, with Harris recording an RBI and Jayne earning a double.

Darren Bowen (0-2) struck out 13 batters in 7 2/3 innings pitched, but took the loss.

Gordon Pihl had two hits including a double for Mount Olive.

Joseph Barberio (3-5) earned the win after allowing no runs in 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Game Two

The Braves scored lone runs in the second and third inning, but the blew the game wide open with three more scores in the fourth. Gage Hammonds drew a 5-pitch walk to put a pair of runners aboard for UNCP with two outs, and Bobby Dixon (RBI single) and Ethan Ott (2-run double) followed with run-scoring at-bats.

Gage Hammonds scored three runs and had two hits, including a double; Trent Harris also had two hits, with a double, and scored a run.

Evan McLean (6-1) went 4 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing two hits with two strikeouts, and earned the win.

Jack Casbarro had two hits and an RBI for Mount Olive. Dawson Gause (2-2) took the loss.