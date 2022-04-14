FAYETTEVILLE — The baseball and softball teams from Purnell Swett each earned dominant wins at Seventy-First Wednesday.

The Lady Rams earned a 22-0 three-inning win over the Falcons.

Purnell Swett (14-2, 11-1 United-8 Conference) outhit Seventy-First (1-13, 1-11 United-8) 20-1.

Chan Locklear (3-1) earned the win, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts in three innings.

In the baseball game, Purnell Swett earned a 15-1 win in five innings.

Purnell Swett (6-10, 4-7 United-8) scored one run each in the first and second innings, seven in the third and six in the fifth. Seventy-First (1-14, 1-10 United-8) scored one run in the third.

Zac Strickland and Bladden Hammonds each had two hits as the Rams totaled 11. Kylan Ransom had two RBIs and six additional Rams each had one; Keaton Lowry, Ransom, Hammonds, Camden Hunt and Strickland each scored two runs.

Jaythan Locklear allowed one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts for the Rams.

Both the Rams’ baseball and softball teams open the Robeson County Slugfest against Fairmont on Saturday at St. Pauls; the softball game begins at 1 p.m. and the baseball matchup at 4 p.m.