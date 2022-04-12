St. Pauls’ Will Brooks puts the ball in play during Monday’s game against East Bladen in St. Pauls. Brooks had a home run and a double and totaled four RBIs.

ST. PAULS — In the top of the first inning Monday, it looked like it might be a long night for the St. Pauls baseball team. By the third, the Bulldogs had pulled even with visiting East Bladen.

Then came the fourth.

St. Pauls exploded for 12 runs in the fourth inning, more than enough to earn a 14-2, five-inning win over the Eagles.

“(Discipline) was key,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “It’s key always; being disciplined at the plate is a big part of baseball, a big part of being good hitters. That was a key part of it. They had a few pitching changes there and we made the adjustments, and I salute my kids for that.”

The 12-run frame for St. Pauls (11-4, 5-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) came on just two hits; three East Bladen pitchers issued seven walks and hit three batters in the inning, in addition to one Eagles error.

“Staying disciplined at the plate (was key) for sure,” St. Pauls third baseman Will Brooks said. “Can’t be swinging out of your shoes, you’ve got to stay disciplined.”

The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead when Kemarion Baldwin came home as Patrick Baker reached on a fielder’s choice play in which East Bladen did not record an out. T.J. Parker then singled to score Cameron Revels; Josh Henderson had an RBI walk and Zious Dorley had an RBI hit by pitch to make it a 6-2 game.

Brooks then doubled to clear the bases and give the Bulldogs a 9-2 advantage.

“I kind of didn’t adjust the first two pitches but then I adjusted and stayed back, stayed inside the baseball and hit a line drive,” Brooks said.

Antonio Candelaria and Baldwin each scored on wild pitches and Cameron Revels came home on a sacrifice fly by Parker. Joshua Garner and Patrick Baker scored the final two runs of the inning on an error.

East Bladen (8-5, 4-3 Southeastern) scored two runs in the top of the first hitting just one ball out of the infield, with two Bulldogs errors in the inning. Ethan Johnson, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a Zamar Lewis infield single, and Evan Pait came home on a fielder’s choice after reaching third on an error. Raymond Autry got to third after the inning’s second error, but was stranded there when St. Pauls pitcher T.J. Parker got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Parker held the Eagles to just one hit the rest of the game, which didn’t come until the fifth. He walked three batters and struck out six in five innings of work.

“(Parker) hit spots and threw the pitches we called, and did what you’re supposed to do,” Hunt said. “He kept it down in the zone and had a good night.”

“We had a couple bad errors (in the first inning), mistakes, but we worked past it,” Parker said. “I told myself get my pitches right, throw strikes low in the count. Believe in my (defensive) players.”

St. Pauls made it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the first when Will Brooks hit a solo homer.

“You talk about and preach all year about trying to win every inning,” Hunt said. “Sometimes you don’t win them — we didn’t win that inning, but we fought back and cut it in half.”

In the third, Josh Henderson walked and advanced to second on an additional walk by Zious Dorley, then took third and home on wild pitches to tie the game at 2-2.

Brooks totaled two hits and four RBIs for St. Pauls; Henderson, Baldwin, Revels, Garner and Baker each scored twice.

The teams entered Monday’s game tied for third in the Southeastern, two games behind league co-leaders Fairmont and Midway. The teams meet again Thursday in Elizabethtown before St. Pauls hosts the Robeson County Slugfest beginning Saturday.

“I think taking the first game is always big, especially playing these two-game series the same week,” Hunt said. “Kind of getting the momentum on your side going to the next game, I think winning the first game’s always a big one.”

Lady Rams beat South View

The Purnell Swett softball team scored multiple runs in each of the middle three innings Tuesday, earning an 8-1 win at South View.

Purnell Swett (13-2, 10-1 United-8 Conference) scored one run in the first and added two in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. South View (9-7, 6-5 United-8) scored its lone run in the fourth.

Summer Bullard (9-1) threw a complete-game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk to earn the win. Paige Ford took the loss for South View.

Nyla Mitchell and Angelica Locklear each had three hits and an RBI for the Rams; Mitchell had a double. Josey Locklear had two doubles and an RBI. Chloe Locklear had a double and two RBIs, Bullard had a double and Bella Finelli had a hit and an RBI.

The Rams play Wednesday at Seventy-First.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.