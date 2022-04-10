Lumberton’s Aniya Merritt, right, slides into second base as Fairmont shortstop Stalaisa Chavis, left, prepares to field a throw during Saturday’s game in Lumberton.

Members of the Lumberton softball team hold up pieces of paper with the names of loved ones affected by cancer before Saturday’s Strike Out Cancer game at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Before attempting to beat each other between the lines of the softball field, the teams from Lumberton and Fairmont came together along those very foul lines before first pitch Saturday for a bigger cause — beating cancer.

Players held pieces of paper with the names of a loved one affected by cancer in a moment of silence just before the matinee game.

“I know a lot of people are going through some things right now; we have a player on our team that has a brother going through it right now,” Lumberton’s Emma Jones said. “A lot of our special loved ones passed away from it or survived from it, and it’s hard to go through, so I thought it was really good to point it out to make a recognition.”

Lumberton wore pink jerseys and pink and purple socks, donning colors commemorating different forms of cancer. Proceeds will go to the family of the Lumberton player whose brother is fighting cancer; Pirates coach Mackie Register said his team and Fairmont hope to do this again each year.

“We’re calling it Strike Out Cancer,” Register said. “I’ve talked with (Fairmont coach Donnie Carter) and we’re going to do it next year, whether we’re playing at their place or our place, and find somebody locally and try to give all the proceeds to somebody so we know the money’s going locally, and it’s somebody in the Robeson County community that needs the help.”

Once the game began, Lumberton used some big hits throughout, including in a seven-run third inning, to earn an 11-2 win.

“Fairmont’s a very dangerous team and it was close earlier, but that kind of took some pressure off of us to get that one big inning there — you could just kind of feel a little breath there, where we could just relax and start swinging the bats,” Register said. “With two outs we haven’t been doing the job, but we did that a few times today, so hopefully that’s something we’re going to see in the next few games too.”

With the game tied 1-1 after two innings, Lumberton (11-5) got its first third-inning run from Aniya Merritt, who reached on an infield hit, stole second and took the next two bases on wild pitches. Alona Hanna scored on a double steal, then both Tiara Stueck and Nyiah Walker came home on a two-RBI single by Emma Jones that gave Lumberton a 5-1 lead.

“In that at-bat, we got people on and over, and coach Craig (Wilkins), shoutout to him, he helped me with my bat, because he gave me a new stance and a new way to hit the ball better, so that helped me a lot,” Jones said. “I just timed it up and hit the ball.”

Carlee Register had an RBI on a ground ball which scored Jones; Register reached on an error. Jalyn Herndon then singled to plate Kaleigh Martin and Register came home on an RBI single by Alyssa Stone, making it 8-1.

“If we execute some first and third situations a little better, they may not have that big inning they had, we get out of the inning some — it’s just a matter of our younger kids, when they get opportunities to get in there, they’ve got to execute the plays, and we didn’t do that today,” Carter said.

Fairmont (3-9) took a 1-0 first-inning lead when Santana Anderson singled, stole second and scored on a Lindsey Floyd RBI single.

The Pirates evened the score in the second when Tiara Stueck, who reached on an infield single, scored on a wild pitch.

After their big inning, the Pirates added two more in the fourth when Jones and Martin scored on a Golden Tornadoes error, making it 10-1. Both teams scored a run in the fifth; Anderson tripled for Fairmont and scored on a Floyd sacrifice fly, then Herndon scored on a Merritt RBI single to make it 11-2 Pirates.

Abbie Mayers earned the win for Lumberton, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Santana Anderson took the loss for Fairmont.

“(Mayers) is an innings eater for us; she goes out there and battles and gives us a chance,” Register said. “They get the ball in play but that gives us a chance to play our defense, and she gives us a chance to win when she’s in there.”

Both teams committed three errors in the game.

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek on Tuesday; Fairmont will face Red Springs both Tuesday and Wednesday, starting Tuesday in Red Springs, as the Golden Tornadoes look for a turnaround after losing eight of their last nine games.

“It’s going to start in the circle; whoever we throw, whether it’s Santana or LaKayla (Chavis), they’ve got to throw the ball and not walk anybody, force the other teams to hit, and we’ve got to play some defense,” Carter said. “If we play like we’re capable of, we’ve got an opportunity to win some ballgames.”

