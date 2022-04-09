Arrested Potential Inc. to hold golf tournament

Arrested Potential Inc. will hold its seventh annual At-Risk Children Computer Lab Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 16 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament will be a captains-choice format with four-man teams, with an entry fee of $55 for individuals or $222 for teams.

Sponsorships are also available for $100, $300, $500 or $1,000.

A tricky tray raffle will be held, and there will be prizes for all golfers. Individual trophies will be given to the first, second and third place teams. Golfers will be supplied with snacks and beverages on the course and a meal at the completion of play. Mulligans and red tees are available for $5.

Registration opens at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, April 13; contact Gene Jones at 910-384-2310 or [email protected] for more information, or mail payment to Arrested Potential, Inc., 620 Briarcliff Road, Lumberton, NC 28358.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The first Thursday Evening Scramble of the year will be played on Thursday, May 5 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person nine-hole captains-choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

Roy Williamson and Phillip Bradford were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. The second flight was won by David DeCarlo and Keith Cox with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore coming in second. Tom Holland and Johnny Britt were the third flight winners with Richard Lowery and Darrell McGiver taking second place. Richard Lowery, Joe Locklear, Bob Antone and James Smith were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Ricky Hamilton with a 72, Tommy Davis 72, Brian Davis 73, Joe Marks 73, Mitch Grier 74, Barry Armstrong 74, Jimmy Green 74, J.T. Powers 75, Butch Lennon 75, Bert Thomas 75, Carey Pittman 75, Bob Antone 76, Dennis Andrews 76, James Cox 76, Danny Church 76, Eddie Butler 76, Wayne Callahan 77, Mike Gandley 77 and Tom Jones 79.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

