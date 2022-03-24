PEMBROKE — It’s not an unusual sight to see Maddison Oxendine and Abby Lowry running around a Pembroke soccer field, wearing the same jersey and chasing the same objective.

Only recently, though, did that involve blowing whistles.

Oxendine and Lowry, who both starred on the Purnell Swett girls soccer team and currently play at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, are officiating middle school soccer games locally, giving back to the Robeson County soccer community they’ve been a big part of throughout their youths.

“It’s pretty fun,” said Lowry, a UNCP sophomore. “It’s interesting being a referee and not actually playing, and not coaching or anything.”

“Anything to give back,” Oxendine, a junior, said. “It’s a different side. A lot of stuff you don’t see or realize.”

Both are successful players on the pitch; both were a part of UNCP’s Conference Carolinas championship last fall, with Lowry scoring six scoring six goals and earning second-team All-Conference honors, and Oxendine is Purnell Swett’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Who better to get involved on the officiating side as Robeson County’s first middle-school soccer season began?

“They first decided they were going to start (middle school) soccer, and I thought about who I was going to use, how we were going to make this work,” said Anthony Maynor, who supervises officiating for middle school sports in Robeson County through the Southern Officials Association. “I talked to (Purnell Swett assistant coach) Kevin Locklear and he had told me about some students, and I thought about Abby and Maddison. I knew they played at Purnell Swett and were playing at UNCP, and I thought, you know what, what better than to utilize the soccer program at UNCP to get some students that may be interested.”

Both worked with more-experienced officials in previous games, but Tuesday they worked together as officials for the first time — after countless games as teammates wearing the Rams’ blue and white and the Braves’ black and gold — as Parkton’s coed team beat Magnolia’s boys 4-2 at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. They were “excited” to get involved in this way, helping through this role to develop Robeson County’s future high school stars.

“You try to encourage the kids, help them, teach, because there’s a lot that they don’t know,” Oxendine said. “We’ll stop them, like, ‘hey, you can do this, you can’t do that.’”

After playing soccer for years, the two are now seeing the game from a different perspective.

“I should apologize to some of my referees,” Lowry said. “I see what they’re going through.”

Criticism comes with the job, as they’re now on the receiving end of it — but they’re prepared to take it.

“We were told to, not ignore (coaches or parents), but explain why we made the call,” Lowry said. “And even the players, pull them to the side and say like, ‘hey, you can’t foul them in the back,’ or high kicks and stuff like that.”

Maynor hopes the pair’s involvement can be a catalyst to get more current athletes involved in officiating at this level.

“It’s just a joy to see, when you have these student-athletes from the community giving back,” Maynor said. “And maybe it’ll open up some doors going forward for other local athletes, not only in soccer but other sports. We as officials are getting older, the student-athletes stay the same age every year and we need officials in every sport. This would be a good recruiting tool for officials, and also good publicity for the county, the local high schools and the university.”

But on the simplest level, the opportunity is just another chance for Oxendine and Lowry to have fun in the game they love.

”I like it,” Lowry said. “I’m getting a good tan, but I like it.”

