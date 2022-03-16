In both conferences in which Robeson County high schools participate, and in both boys and girls basketball, local players earned Conference Player of the Year honors, which leagues have announced recently as their membership’s seasons have concluded.

In the United-8 Conference, Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington was named Player of the Year and Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis was named Co-Player of the Year.

St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum and Jakieya Thompson each earned the award in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

United-8 boys

Brockington, a junior guard, was named the United-8 Player of the Year after averaging 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, helping lead the Pirates to a 21-7 record including a runner-up United-8 Tournament finish and a second-round state playoff appearance.

Lumberton’s Cobe Oxendine (13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game) was named second-team All-Conference and the Pirates’ Angel Bowie (11.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game) and Tre Lewis (9.0 points, 8.6 rebounds per game) were each named honorable mentions.

Purnell Swett’s Ethan Brewington (11.8 points per game), Garyen Maynor (12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds per game) and Chandler McNeill (7.8 points, 2.6 assists per game) were also each named honorable mentions.

Cape Fear’s Alphonza Kee was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

The All-Conference first team included Seventy-First’s Xavier Tubbs-Matthews and Jared Davis, Jack Britt’s Demetri Patterson, Cape Fear’s Masaun Bryant and Gray’s Creek’s Xzavier Thaggard.

United-8 girls

Chavis and Cape Fear’s Jayda Angel were named Co-Players of the Year for United-8 girls basketball. Chavis, a junior guard, averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game.

Purnell Swett’s Kalen Eddings was named United-8 Coach of the Year after leading the Rams to a 25-1 record in his first season, winning the league’s regular-season and tournament titles.

First-team All-Conference selections included Purnell Swett’s Natalie Evington (15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals per game) and Nyla Mitchell (10 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals per game) and Lumberton’s Carly Hammonds (12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game).

Purnell Swett’s Chloe Locklear (10 points, six rebounds per game) earned second-team All-Conference honors along with Lumberton’s La’Kayia Hunt (8.5 points, 3.0 assists per game). The Pirates’ Gabby Locklear (8.0 points, 2.5 assists per game) was named an honorable mention.

The rest of the first team included: Seventy-First’s Kyleigh Goode, Hannah Lewis and Danae Hawkins; South View’s DeNaira Williams, Neveah Colon and Clarissa Warren; Jack Britt’s Jennifer Pongnon; Gray’s Creek’s Ava Sterling; Cape Fear’s Samara Britt and Kayia Starling; and Douglas Byrd’s Kayla Jean.

Southeastern boys

Tatum earned his second straight conference Player of the Year award after winning it in the Three Rivers Conference last year. The senior guard averaged 18.3 points and 2.3 assists per game, leading the Bulldogs (22-6) to a regular-season and tournament Southeastern title and the fourth round of the state playoffs.

Josh Henderson (15.2 points, 1.9 assists per game) and Marcus Galbreath (8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds per game) were also named to the All-Conference team from St. Pauls. Red Springs’ Kaedon Porter (15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.1 steals per game) and Kohnner Oxendine (9.6 points per game) earned All-Conference honors, as did Fairmont’s Walker Chavis (10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds per game) and Tyrus Morris (11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds per game).

The All-Conference team was rounded out by East Bladen’s Malcolm Bolden and Zamar Lewis, West Bladen’s Javonta Matthews and Malachi Allen, Midway’s Davis Williams and Clinton’s Nick Smith.

Southeastern girls

Thompson was named the Southeastern’s girls Player of the Year after leading St. Pauls to a 27-2 record, regular-season and tournament titles in the conference and the program’s first regionals appearance since 2000. The junior guard averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 6.7 steals per game.

The Bulldogs’ Tamyra Council (11.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals, 3.3 blocks per game), Taliya Council (12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) and Jashontae Harris (11.3 points, 2.0 assists, 3.7 steals per game) each also earned All-Conference honors.

Fairmont’s Amyrikal Vaught (10.0 points, 12.1 rebounds per game) and Haley George (6.3 points, 4.2 assists, 4.1 steals per game) and Red Springs’ Brooke Wilkins (5.4 points, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals per game) and Monica Washington (6.5 points, 8.3 rebounds per game) were also named to the All-Conference team.

Other members of the All-Conference team included East Bladen’s Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell, Midway’s Rylie Williams and Kris’shyia McCoy, West Bladen’s Makayla Wright and Clinton’s Khaliah Chestnutt.