LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team scored five runs in the first three innings en route to a 9-2 win over South View Tuesday.

Lumberton (5-1, 1-1 United-8 Conference) scored three runs in the first and two in the second; the Pirates added single runs in the third and fourth innings and two more in the sixth. South View (3-3, 1-1 United-8) scored its two runs in the seventh.

Halona Sampson was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts for Lumberton. Paige Ford took the loss for South View and Katelynn Swain also pitched for the Tigers.

Alyssa Stone had an RBI single in the first to score Aniya Merritt and Tiara Stueck’s RBI double plated Stone; Alona Hanna scored on an error.

Jalyn Herndon scored on a wild pitch in the second and Tiara Stueck had an RBI single to score Hanna, who tripled.

Carlee Register’s sacrifice fly scored Sampson in the third; an inning later Stueck singled and Hanna scored.

Stueck had another RBI in the sixth as Stone scored on Stueck’s single.

Stueck was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, earning one RBI in each of her four plate appearances. Stone had three hits and two RBIs, with a double, and Hanna and Herndon each had two hits. The Pirates had 13 total hits.

Jessica Penfield and Swain each had two hits for South View, which totaled six hits.

Lumberton is set to face Jack Britt at home Wednesday after Friday’s game between the teams was rained out; the Pirates play again Friday at Gray’s Creek.

Purnell Swett softball dominates Jack Britt

Purnell Swett used a pair of six-run innings to pull away and beat Jack Britt in a 16-5 win Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (5-2, 2-1 United-8) led 1-0 after two innings with a single first-inning run, then scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings. The Rams added three in the fifth to get to an 11-run margin, and the game ended after five innings via the run rule.

Jack Britt (1-2, 0-1 United-8) scored five runs in the third.

Chan Locklear had two hits including a fourth-inning grand slam for Purnell Swett, Chloe Locklear had three hits and an RBI, Summer Bullard had three hits including a double and Georgia Locklear and Karis Hunt each had two hits.

Chan Locklear (1-1) was the winning pitcher.

Purnell Swett hosts South View Friday.