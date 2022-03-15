PEMBROKE — Four errors in one inning.

A baseball team’s nightmare.

It happened to the Purnell Swett baseball team Monday, and at the worst possible time; the Rams were nursing a two-run lead in the seventh before their misplays allowed three Cape Fear runs to score, turning the game to the Colts’ favor, 8-7.

“We let it get away from us,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “Once again we got caught up in the moment, we just didn’t slow the game down. We’ve had that happen a couple times this year; we get caught up in the moment, in the emotions and can’t clear everything. That’s being a young team, and we’ve just got to learn from it.”

In a game that began Friday, was suspended due to inclement weather and resumed Monday in the bottom of the second, Purnell Swett (3-2, 1-1 United-8 Conference) led 7-5 going to the seventh. Three of the first four plate appearances in the inning ended in errors, and the other in a hit batsman; the third error allowed Seth Jackson to score for Cape Fear (1-3, 1-1 United-8). Spencer Perez singled, scoring Mason Hughes to tie the game at 7-7; the fourth error, with two outs, allowed Hunter Darden to score the go-ahead run.

The inning gave Rams pitcher Chandon Sanderson a hard-luck loss; the freshman allowed four earned runs on six hits and eight strikeouts.

“(Sanderson) pitches to contact; you’ve just got to make plays behind him, and we didn’t do it,” Lamb said. “He got the balls he wanted … he actually got four ground balls. What more can you ask for?”

The game was tied 3-3 at the point of suspension Friday; the Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the first on RBI hits by Kylan Ransom and Keithyn Hunt, and the Colts scored three in the second on a three-RBI double by Seth Jackson. Purnell Swett took a 5-3 lead in the second after play resumed Monday; Wayden McMillan was hit by a pitch to score Riley Locklear and a Hunt RBI walk plated Zavier Lowry.

Jacob Chavis scored in the third on a Riley Locklear RBI single, giving the Rams a 6-3 lead. After Cape Fear pulled to a 6-5 deficit in the top of the fifth on a two-RBI double by Perez, the Rams added a run on a Chavis single that brought home Hunt to go up 7-5 in the fifth.

The Rams stranded five baserunners for the game, though that number doesn’t include other baserunners who made outs on the basepaths, slowing potential rallies.

“We didn’t execute offensively a couple times when we should have,” Lamb said. There were some baserunning blunders. It was a lot of different things. That last inning we had an opportunity to seal it up, but we had many opportunities we let get away. And that’s what happens; you let a team hang around, they’re going to get you in the seventh.”

Cadon Jeffrey pitched six innings for Cape Fear and got the win; he allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Hughes pitched a hitless seventh with one walk and two strikeouts and earned the save.

The Rams host Jack Britt Tuesday.

Cape Fear beats Lady Rams in 14-inning marathon

After starting in bright sunshine and playing deep into the night in a nearly-four-hour game, the Cape Fear softball team scored a run in the top of the 14th inning to earn a 4-3 win over Purnell Swett Monday.

Both teams were shut out over the first 10 innings and each scored three runs in the 11th. Cape Fear (5-0, 2-0 United-8) broke the tie in the 14th when an Alex Serbio RBI groundout allowed Olivia Melvin to score.

Both pitchers worked all 14 innings; Summer Bullard struck out 24 batters for Purnell Swett (4-2, 1-1 United-8) and Lex Glemaker had 23 strikeouts, earning the win for the Colts.

An infield single by Macey Mabrey brought home Cape Fear’s first run in the 11th and Melvin had a two-RBI single the next at-bat, giving the Colts a 3-0 lead.

Purnell Swett answered with three runs in the bottom of the 11th; Chan Locklear had a two-RBI single and Constance Seals tied the game with an RBI single.

Chloe Locklear and Bella Finelli each had three hits for Purnell Swett. Hannah Lovick, Nicole Gilroy and Kailee Meredith each had two hits for Cape Fear.

The Rams host Jack Britt Tuesday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.