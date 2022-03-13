AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two runs tell the story of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team’s first-round NCAA Tournament game.

The first gave the Braves a chance to win. The second ensured that they did.

UNCP overcame a 13-point halftime deficit and made some key baskets down the stretch, earning a 74-70 win over Flagler Saturday in Augusta, Georgia.

“We were able to cause some (turnovers) from our intensity increase,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “We were able to guard really well, but once we got a little mojo and saw some shots go in, then all of a sudden our intensity, our deflections, those plays increased and increased, and I think that’s what separated us towards the end.”

The fourth-seeded Braves (27-3) will face Augusta, the top seed and Southeast Regional tournament host, in the second round at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

After fifth-seeded Flagler (23-8) led 37-24 at intermission, UNCP opened the second half with a 15-3 run over the first 5:13 and outscored the Saints 25-8 over the first 9:43 of the second half.

Tyrell Kirk, who was held to two first-half points, scored on both a 3-pointer and a traditional 3-point play in the opening minute of the half, pulling UNCP within a 37-30 gap; triples by Deon Berrien and Javonte Waverly and a layup by Jordan Ratliffe made it 40-39 with 14:47 left in the game.

“We’ve been in this position before where we were down at halftime, and we know what we have to do to dig ourselves out of that hole, but as far as the team it just gives us that momentum going towards the next game,” Ratliffe said. “Let’s try not to put ourselves in that position again to fight back; let’s keep that energy from the second half and start the game with that type of energy.”

Three Jaizec Lottie free throws and a Lawrence Slim layup gave Flagler a 45-42 lead; UNCP took a 46-45 lead with 11:23 left after a Ratliffe jumper and a Jakari Gallon layup, the Braves’ first lead since 3-0. Kirk hit a 3-pointer for a 49-45 lead a minute later.

Flagler took back the lead twice as the teams settled into a back-and-forth pattern over the next few minutes. The Braves’ second run — an 11-3 stretch in the closing minutes that created the separation that allowed the Braves to control the game late —began when Ratliffe broke a 56-56 tie with a 3 with 5:44 to go. A traditional 3-point play by Ratliffe moments later gave UNCP a 62-58 lead.

Ratliffe continued his streak with two free throws, then on the Braves’ next possession Javonte Waverly hit a triple for a 67-59 lead with 2:28 to go.

“Once that ball started going in the hoop and we started getting fouled more, and going to the free-throw line and making free throws, it just kind of got our mojo going a little bit more, where we were able to expand the lead, getting stops, getting fouled, making baskets, and we were able to maintain (the lead) for the most part,” Richards said.

From there, the closest Flagler got was a five-point deficit with 32 seconds left — a Kohl Roberts layup made it 72-67 — and a four-point gap with four seconds to go, after a 3 by Chase Fiddler.

UNCP made its free throws down the stretch — the Braves were 9-for-12 over the final four last three minutes; this included four made free throws by Kirk and two each by Ratliffe and Waverly, keeping the Saints at an arms’ length.

“We don’t talk about free throws — we don’t,” Richards said. “We just shoot them in practice and if we shoot them in a game, great; if we don’t make them in the game, that’s something that happens in the game of basketball. My belief, right or wrong, I believe the more you talk about free throws the more that makes them think about it and that equates to missing.”

Kirk finished with 22 points, with 20 in the second half.

“First half, I didn’t come out aggressive enough,” Kirk said. “The coaches challenged me in the locker room at halftime, and my teammates challenged me; they said if I lead, they’ll follow. I just took that with me and they gave me the ball and I made it happen.”

Ratliffe also scored 22 points; both he and Kirk had two assists, matching the team high. Berrien had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks; Spencer Levi was held to six points but had 15 rebounds.

Lottie scored 23 points with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals for Flagler. Jalen Barr scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Derrick Ellis Jr. had 10 points and three assists.

Flagler’s 37-24 halftime lead came after the Saints closed the first half on a 17-8 run.

After beating one former Peach Belt Conference foe in Flagler on Saturday, UNCP will face another in the second round when they take on Augusta.

“(Augusta is) an unbelievable team and they’ve consistently won all year,” Richards said. “If our guys can show the amount of heart and guts we showed tonight, I think we can compete as much as anybody.”

