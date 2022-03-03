PEMBROKE — Spencer Levi raked in both Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year laurels, Drew Richards was named the league’s coach of the year, and the 8th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team sent Levi, Tyrell Kirk and Jordan Ratliffe to first team all-conference laurels with the release of the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball All-Conference squad Wednesday morning.

A 27-game starter, Levi has converted on 72 percent of his field goal attempts this season while averaging a team-best 15.9 points and 9.0 rebounds an outing. The owner of a league-best 12 double-double outings in 2021-22, he has scored 10 or more points 26 times and has turned in double-digit rebounding totals on 13 occasions. He complements those impressive numbers with 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game as well.

A two-time conference player of the week and defensive player of the week pick, Levi ranks eighth among league leaders in scoring, but is also listed second in rebounding, field goal percentage, blocked shots. He paces Conference Carolinas in both total rebounds (243) and offensive rebounds per game (4.3).

Kirk has made good on 51.5 percent (5th Conference Carolinas) of his field goal attempts in 2021-22, and has contributed 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The 26-game starter has produced 21 double-digit scoring efforts this season, including a school record-tying 41-point performance at Barton last week. That performance earned him not only Conference Carolinas Player of the Week accolades, but also national player of the week nods from the D2 Conference Sports Information Directors (D2CIDA) and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

A product of nearby Whiteville, Kirk leads the league with a 2.11 assist/turnover ratio, and is also listed among the league’s top-10 leaders in assists per game, field goal percentage and steals per game. He has also canned 45.5 percent (45-for-99) of his perimeter attempts this season.

Ratliffe maintains a 15.3 points per game scoring average and has connected on 45.3 percent of his field goal attempts, including a 60-for-164 (.366) success rate from beyond the arch. A Conference Carolinas Player of the Week selection in January, the Gibson product has tallied 10 or more points 21 times this season, including eight 20+-point performances, and averages 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists as well. He scored a career-high 30 points in a February win over Lees-McRae.

A 27-game starter for the program as well, Ratliffe ranks fourth among league leaders in steals per game, and is listed among the league’s top 10 in 3-point field goal attempts, 3-point field goals per game (2.2) and total steals (47).

Richards raked in the league’s coaching crown after leading the Black & Gold to its most regular season victories (25) in school history, while also skippering the Braves to a school record-breaking 16-game win streak from November 30 to February 5. UNCP paces Conference Carolinas in 10 statistical categories, and is tops among more than 300 NCAA Division II squads in both rebounding margin (+13.3) and offensive rebounds per game (16.0). The Braves will dive into the postseason sporting the program’s longest road win streak (10) as well.

UNCP’s second-year head coach, who took over the reigns of the program after leading Lander to a 23-8 mark in 2019-20, cashed in on his 50th career head coaching victory with a win at Barton on February 23.

Clark named Freshman of the Year as Lady Braves land two on All-Conference team

A historic season for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team paid dividends on Wednesday when Alcenia Purnell and Gabby Smith were both named to the Conference Carolinas All-Conference Team, while Zaria Clark picked up Freshman of the Year honors, league officials announced Wednesday.

An everyday starter for the Braves, Purnell averaged 32.0 minutes per game and scored a total of 291 points. The redshirt sophomore scored 10 or more points on 14 different outings, while also canning 36.3 percent of her perimeter attempts which ranked fourth among the league’s student-athletes. A native of Wake Forest, Purnell also ranked fifth among league scorers with 2.3 treys per game.

A native of Charlotte, Smith was a dominating force inside the paint, shooting 52.1 percent from the field. The redshirt sophomore averaged 13.0 points and 23.5 minutes per game, and pulled down 128 rebounds, recorded 14 steals and blocked 10 shots. The stellar shooting from the field helped Smith finish third in the conference for field goal percentage. Smith also scored 20 or more points in five games this season, including a career-high 29 points against King.

A three-time Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month and defensive player of the week pick, Clark made the most out her collegiate debut. A native of Stanley, she saw action in all 29 games and registered 264 points. A threat from the free throw line as well, Clark finished the season shooting 84.9 percent from the line, which ranked her second in the league. The freshman also was a leader on the glass, pulling down a team-high 130 rebounds. She recorded double-figure scoring 14 times and double-figure rebounds six times, while also cashing in on four double-doubles during her maiden campaign as well.

Gamble punches ticket to NCAA Indoor Championships

The indoor track & field season was extended for Orlandus Gamble on Wednesday when punched his ticket to the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships for the second consecutive season.

A native of Kings Mountain, Gamble was one of 16 student-athletes selected to compete for a national title in the High Jump. The redshirt junior cleared 2.10 meters at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge on February 12, which marked an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.

Gamble competed on the sport’s biggest stage during the 2020-21 indoor season in High Jump and earned all-American status with a ninth-place finish. He was one of eight Conference Carolinas student-athletes selected who will be competing at the Indoor National Championships later this month.

Gamble will compete for a national championship on March 12 at 4:30 p.m. The national event will be held in Pittsburg, Kan.

Braves baseball keeps rolling at USC Aiken

The UNC Pembroke baseball team plated at least one run in four different innings behind an effective performance from its five-armed pitching staff, and the Braves pushed their win streak out to three games with a 6-2 victory at USC Aiken on Wednesday.

The result put the lid on a successful four-win road trip for the Black & Gold (10-5) who has now captured consecutive road wins in the series with the Pacers. It was the sixth loss in the last eight outings for USC Aiken (6-8) who will make a return trip to Pembroke to face the Braves on March 16.

In the third inning, Ethan Ott hammered a two-strike offering from USC Aiken starter Jacob Fletcher deep over the fence in right field to give the Braves an early edge, 1-0.

Christian Jayne led off the fourth with a double to the gap in right field. An ensuing sacrifice bunt attempt by Trent Harris turned golden for UNCP as Jayne scampered across home plate following a throwing error, making it 2-0.

Bobby Dixon absorbed a bean ball to lead off the sixth inning, and the visitors put a pair of runners into scoring position two batters later via a one-out double from Trent Harris. Spencer Faulkner’s RBI single padded the lead out to three runs, but the Braves added another score in the frame on a successful double steal attempt to lead 4-0.

Trent Harris and Spencer Faulkner each had two hits for UNCP. Evan McLean pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in his collegiate debut.

Nick Tripp was 3-for-5 to lead USC Aiken and scored a run.

The Braves will make their long-awaited return home this weekend when they suit up to take on Clarion (0-6) in a three-game series at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open up the three-day set with a 3 p.m. tilt on Friday. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.