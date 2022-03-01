PEMBROKE — A pair of blistering performances on the hardwood last week was rewarded bountifully on Monday afternoon when Tyrell Kirk was crowned Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, the league office announced.

A Whiteville product, Kirk converted on better than 65 percent (25-of-38) of his field goal attempts last week, including a 7-for-13 showing from the perimeter, on the way to averaging 33.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the 8th-ranked Braves knocked off both Barton and North Greenville. He also tallied a 10-for-11 performance from the free throw line across his two starts.

He began his assault on the hardwood at Barton on Tuesday, matching a 59-year old school record with 41 points on 17-of-22 shooting, while also turning in three rebounds and five assists. He made his last home game in the Black & Gold on Saturday a memorable one as well when he tallied 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in a convincing victory over the Crusaders.

The all-time winningest player in the history of the UNCP men’s basketball program, Kirk has played in 120 games (115 starts) over his collegiate career and has averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He currently ranks 18th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,426 career points, and needs just 56 more points this season to move into the top 15.

The top-seeded Braves have claimed a spot in the semifinal round of the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas Tournament, and will not play again until Saturday at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C. Their opponent will be announced on Friday evening. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting ConferenceCarolinas.com/Tickets.