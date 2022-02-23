Lumberton advances with win over Overhills

LUMBERTON — Over the last two seasons, the Lumberton boys basketball program has played plenty of close playoff games — and has earned lots of big wins in those situations.

This year’s Lumberton team is a different group, but they produced the same result in a come-from-behind 64-57 win over Overhills in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday.

The key late was a defensive resurgence by the Pirates, who held Overhills scoreless during the last five and a half minutes of the game.

“(J.B. Brockington) and Angel (Bowie) looked at everybody (in the huddle) — ‘we’ve got to get stops, this is what we do,’” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “From that point on we got four consecutive stops, and we ended up pulling out a tough one.”

That defensive efficiency down the stretch came after Overhills had shot the ball very well for three-plus quarter.

“We defensively locked in,” Cobe Oxendine said. “We knew we couldn’t depend on nobody else but ourselves at the end of the game.”

“We made the adjustment to switch the baseline-to-baseline screen, which gave us trouble in the first half; on the backside we had to make sure we were in position to get that backside rebound, which we were giving up a lot,” Edwards said. “So we took those things out of the equation and we trusted that they would not make shots late, and they didn’t; we played the stats when it comes to that.”

Overhills (16-8), the No. 24 seed in the 4A East Regional, led 57-53 after Ayden Gittens hit a jumper with 5:30 to go. No. 9 Lumberton (21-6) outscored the Jaguars 11-0 over the rest of the game; Oxendine began the stretch with a layup, and after Angel Bowie hit one free throw to make it 57-56, Oxendine gave Lumberton its first lead of the second half at 58-57 with a basket with 3:21 remaining.

“I knew he couldn’t guard me off the bounce, so I went straight to the rim,” Oxendine said. “They didn’t pick up; easy (layup).”

Tre Lewis made a basket with 1:47 on the clock to go up 60-57; Jacob Hammonds made two free throws for a 62-57 lead with 41 seconds to go and Oxendine and Hammonds each made one of two free throws after fouls in the last 30 seconds.

Overhills led 52-49 at the end of the third and Kevin Lalin hit a 3-pointer 35 seconds into the fourth for a 55-49 lead; the Pirates began making their move with a pair of Brockington layups to make it 55-53 before Gittens’ basket.

“That’s why (Brockington) is one of the best point guards in our league; he made plays whenever we needed him to make plays,” Edwards said. “Whenever we looked at him and called upon his name and number to make the play, he stepped up and made it; he didn’t do it in a vocal way, he did it in a performance way.”

Brockington had 10 points in the third quarter, helping keep the Pirates in it as Overhills made three 3-pointers in the period. Overhills turned a 35-34 halftime lead into a 45-38 advantage with 3:23 left in the third; Lumberton closed back to a one-point margin at 50-49 before Lalin hit the final basket of the third for a 52-49 Overhills lead.

“Down the stretch their defense got spread open,” Brockington said. “Once I saw that I just had to be aggressive and attack the rim, and once I attacked the rim my teammates were open and the lane just got bigger and bigger.”

Angel Bowie scored 10 of Lumberton’s first 12 points as the Pirates took a 12-7 lead in the first quarter; Lumberton led 15-13 at the end of the period.

“(Bowie) started out the game really aggressive us, which is what we needed,” Edwards said. “I went to him early and said we have to have this type of game from you; you really need to win your matchup with No. 4 tonight.”

After a back-and-forth second quarter with six ties and three lead changes, Overhills led 35-34 at intermission.

Oxendine scored 19 points for Lumberton, Brockington had 18 points, Bowie scored 14 and Jacob Hammonds and Lewis each added eight.

Jay Byron and Damien Robinson each scored 14 points for Overhills and Gittens had 12.

Lumberton will play at No. 8 Pine Forest, which beat Broughton 62-51 on Tuesday, in the second round on Thursday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.