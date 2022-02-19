Fairmont Golf Club news

Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Fairmont Golf Club with a one-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. The second-flight was won by Al Almond and Joe Locklear with Larry Holmes and Tom Jones taking second place. Gary Johnson and J.T. Powers were the third-flight winners followed by David Evans and Jerry Long. Roy Williamson, Clifton Rich, Bob Slahetka and Bob Antone were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 69, Bob Antone 72, Donald Arnette 72, Mark Smith 75, Eddie Butler 75, David Sessions 75 and Mark Madden 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won the championship flight of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 63; they won a scorecard playoff over runners-up Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear.

Richard Lowry and Darrell McGiver were the first-flight winners with a 72, winning a scorecard playoff over David Evans and Jerry Long.

Closest to the flag winners were Tim Moore, Knocky Thorndyke, Tommy Lowry and Ronnie Chavis.

The next Pinecrest Seniors Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

