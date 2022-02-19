CENTRAL, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 47 percent from the field and picked up a dominating 30 points from inside the paint on the way to a 69-51 victory over Southern Wesleyan on Friday evening inside Tysinger Gymnasium.

The victory for the Braves (17-8, 14-6 CC) marks the fourth consecutive win this season as well as the fourth-straight win against Southern Wesleyan. The setback for the Warriors (5-19, 4-16 CC) is the ninth loss on their home court this season.

UNC Pembroke opened the game on an 11-1 run that stretched to the 6:16 mark of the first quarter. Southern Wesleyan responded with six quick points to trim their deficit back to 11-7 with just over four minutes remaining in the period. UNCP connected on 53.3 percent of their shots from the field and limited SWU to just 16.7 percent shooting to hold an 18-11 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Braves used a 9-0 scoring run capped off by a layup from Gabby Smith to push their lead out to 27-11 with 7:24 remaining in the half. The hosts started to chip away at their deficit, 24-21, with a layup from Brooke Henricks, but UNCP canned 8-for-16 of their shots from the field and held a comfortable 39-21 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

UNCP padded its lead, 43-23, with a Gabby Smith jumper just 1:45 into the second half. Southern Wesleyan put together an 11-2 scoring run to cut their deficit back to 47-34 with 3:34 remaining in the period. The Braves took their largest lead of the night, 57-36, when Kelci Adams knocked down a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the quarter.

The Warriors outscored the Braves 9-5 in the first four minutes of the stanza to whittle the hosts deficit back to 62-49. Alcenia Purnell canned a trey with 1:30 remaining in regulation for the final score of the game.

Alcenia Purnell scored a game-high 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Purnell also recorded a trio of rebounds and blocks, while a pair of assists.

Courtney Smith nearly registered a double-double with 14 points and eight boards.

Tiara Williams, Gabby Smith, Lillian Flantos and Zaria Clark each added six points. Clark pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Black & Gold shot 47.4 percent from the field. The Braves have shot better than 40-percent from the field in six out of the last seven contests.

Tiara Williams had a fastbreak layup at 9:25 in the first period and UNCP never once trailed.

UNC Pembroke picked up a dominating 30 points inside the paint, while limiting Southern Wesleyan to just eight points inside the paint.

The Braves held the Warriors to 20.7 percent shooting from the field, which marks the worse shooting night this season.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they make the short trip to Due West, S.C., to take on Erskine (1-23, 1-21 CC). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Belk Arena.