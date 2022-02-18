Red Springs’ Kaedon Porter (2) goes up for a shot during Thursday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal against East Bladen in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS – All season, the seniors of the St. Pauls boys basketball team have provided leadership on and off the floor. The most apparent leaders have been Jeyvian Tatum and Josh Henderson, but Shaun Emanuel has also, more quietly, helped contribute to the Bulldogs’ success.

In the first quarter Thursday, though, Emanuel made plenty of noise.

The guard scored nine points as part of a dominant first-quarter run that gave the Bulldogs a lead they would never relinquish in a 62-34 win over West Bladen in the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

St. Pauls will face tournament host Red Springs in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“It really started for us in practice; the last couple weeks we’ve been getting after it, but especially this week, we’ve been competing,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I told the guys if you practice against each other like that, the games come easy. Shaun was making shots in practice, getting confidence and stuff, so I’m glad he was able to continue and his teammates were able to find him, and he was able to make shots. He’s a pretty decent shooter; he’s been kind of inconsistent throughout the season, but when he’s confident enough he can knock it down.”

Top-seeded St. Pauls (18-5) outscored fifth-seeded West Bladen (12-13) 14-4 in the first quarter behind Emanuel’s nine points. This included the Bulldogs’ first basket of the evening for a 2-0 lead two minutes into the game, a pair of 3-pointers to go up 7-0 and 10-2, and a free throw with 1:20 left in the period for an 11-4 lead.

Emanuel did not score after the first quarter, but made the biggest contribution in the early-game stretch that created permanent separation for the Bulldogs.

“It was about time,” Emanuel said. “The first half of the season, I’ve been in a slump shooting 3s, hadn’t hit a 3 for seven games, and then it just clicked for me and the last few games have been good for me, and I’m glad I had a good game.”

Emanuel entered play Thursday averaging 4.0 points per game this season; while often overshadowed by some of his teammates, he is still a key contributor to the Bulldogs’ success.

“Shaun’s a leader of this team, even though he may not get stats like Jeyvian and Josh do,” Thompson said. “There’s a reason why he starts; he brings a confidence to us, and I’m happy for him. He’s been struggling a little bit, he’s been having some good offensive games, but he got his shot early on and he was able to play from there.”

After leading 17-9 with 5:11 left in the first half, St. Pauls finished the half on a 13-2 run in which five different players scored, taking a 30-11 lead at halftime.

The momentum continued into the third quarter as the Bulldogs outscored the Knights 23-4 in the period, led by 11 points from Tatum, to take a 53-15 lead into the fourth.

“I just challenged the guys at the half to play hard, (like) the score is 0-0, despite how many we were up,” Thompson said. “We just had to come out and play hard, and that’s what they did, they did a good job of coming out and competing, not looking at the scoreboard. We really wanted to take away their first passes, so we got in passing lanes, that’s something we talked about.”

Tatum scored 14 points for St. Pauls, Henderson had 11 points with seven rebounds and Kenneth Jones scored nine points; Marcus Galbreath grabbed 11 rebounds.

Malachi Allen led West Bladen with 12 points and Javonta Matthews had 11.

St. Pauls swept the three-game season series with West Bladen after winning 64-45 on Jan. 20 and 65-51 on Feb. 1.

The Bulldogs will look to cap off an undefeated run through Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season play with a conference tournament title Friday.

“(It’s the) same approach; just come out and play, be mentally ready, physically ready, and just compete like we’ve been doing on the defensive side,” Thompson said. “We just want to come out and do what we do.”

West Bladen, which entered play Thursday projected as the first team out of the 2A state playoffs by HighSchoolOT, will learn its playoff fate when brackets are released Saturday.

Red Springs beats East Bladen to reach final

After East Bladen’s Malcolm Bolden was hampered by foul trouble in the first half, seven points from the Eagles’ standout helped pull his team from an eight-point halftime deficit to Red Springs to a three-point margin late in the third quarter of Thursday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.

But the Red Devils stepped up defensively, holding Bolden and the rest of the Eagles without a field goal for the next 6 1/2 minutes to pull away in a 53-37 victory and advancing into the tournament final Friday against St. Pauls.

“Basketball is a game of runs. I kept telling them, (East Bladen’s) going to get their run, (Malcolm Bolden) is back (from first-half foul trouble),” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “They’re not just going to go scoreless; they’ve got two scorers so they’re going to get a little streaky in there, but we’ve got to keep pressing, we’ve got to keep going, we’ve got to keep doing what we do, attacking, because right now we have more depth.”

Third-seeded Red Springs (15-11) led second-seeded East Bladen (15-8) 24-16 at halftime and 28-16 a minute into the third quarter; Bolden, who was benched with three first-half fouls, scored the Eagles’ first second-half basket and later added two free throws, along with a 3 by teammate Jacob Nixon, to get as close as 33-29. Henry Buie hit a layup for Red Springs and Bolden answered with a 3, making it 35-32 with 1:16 left in the third.

The Eagles’ next field goal did not come until the 2:48 mark in the fourth, a Bolden layup, and East Bladen also had just one free throw in that span; Red Springs got two points each from five different Red Devils to stretch its lead to 45-32 with 4:02 to go, after which point East Bladen never got back within a single-digit margin.

“Focusing on (Nixon) great shooter. Him and (Bolden); he was in foul trouble so he didn’t play much in the first half, but coming in the second half, he stepped up big and cut the lead down,” Kaedon Porter said. “So we just keyed in on defense, trying to stay poised.”

Red Springs had a strong offensive first half, despite not having its strongest shooting performance, to build its lead. The Red Devils went on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter and early in the second to take a 12-7 lead with 7:20 remaining in the half. East Bladen pulled to a 14-11 gap after a Peyton Tatum 3-pointer; triples from Porter and Keontay Leach helped the Red Devils increase their lead to 22-14, and Red Springs led 24-16 at halftime.

“We didn’t hit our shots like we normally do, had a cold streak, so it kind of slowed our tempo in a sense,” Patterson Jr. said. “We kept trying to shoot deep-ball 3s and guys were living and dying by it, and we had to adjust the second quarter and tell the guys to start attacking, find a way to get in the paint, hit a little floater and if they collapse, dump it down the bigs and the bigs have to finish. We started doing it the second half a little bit more, and it ended up paying off.”

Porter had 12 points in the first half as part of a game-high 18-point total.

“My boys depend on me so I was trying to come in and help them as much as I can,” Porter said. “My teammates hit great shots, open shots.”

Leach and Buie each scored 10 points for Red Springs; Buie also had seven rebounds.

Bolden finished with 12 points and Nixon had eight points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, who totaled 24 turnovers.

The Red Devils enter Friday’s tournament championship preparing to face a St. Pauls team who they’ve lost in each of the first three meetings.

“It’s going to take giving our all. We have to be very disciplined; St. Pauls capitalizes on your mistakes every single time,” Patterson Jr. said. “It’s a rivalry game once again, seven days later, and we’re going to give it our best shot. At the end of the day, if you give it all you’ve got on the floor, I can live with the result.”

Purnell Swett girls advance to United-8 final

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned a 78-52 win over South View Thursday in the United-8 Conference Tournament semifinals, advancing into the tournament’s championship game.

Top-seeded Purnell Swett (23-0) led fourth-seeded South View (14-9) 16-5 after the first quarter, 44-14 at halftime and 57-31 at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Rams will face Seventy-First, who defeated Cape Fear 72-70 in Thursday’s other semifinal, in the tournament championship; that came will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Purnell Swett.

