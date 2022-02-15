Purnell Swett’s Marcus Lowry (22) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds during Monday’s United-8 Conference Tournament first-round game in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team, fighting for its state playoff life, outplayed Lumberton in the second half of Monday’s United-8 Conference Tournament first-round game, played at Cape Fear.

But the 20-point lead the Pirates had built in the first half ultimately was too much to overcome, even as the Rams made a valiant comeback bid, as Lumberton held on for a 53-44 win.

The Pirates will play Cape Fear in the tournament’s semifinal round at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Seventy-First.

“The effort was just not there in the second half again — which is something we really have to address, and that’s something as a coach I have to figure out,” said Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards who, despite the win, called it the worst coaching job of his three-year Lumberton tenure. “This one right here was definitely on me; this was a poor coaching job, a poor preparation job. You could tell (Purnell Swett coach Jeremy) Sampson had his guys ready; I didn’t have my guys ready.”

Third-seeded Lumberton (19-5) led by 20 late in the first half and held a 31-14 halftime advantage; sixth-seeded Purnell Swett (9-13) got within 11 by the end of the third, trailing 41-30, and got as close as a 50-44 margin with 59 seconds to go before the Rams ran out of time.

“We take the identity of being scrappy, and we kept battling, kept battling,” Sampson said. “This wasn’t Lumberton’s best shooting night, so I told them if we in the 50s, 60s we have a chance. We cut it to (six) with a couple minutes to go and had a legitimate chance. I was proud of the guys’ effort; if we’d had a couple buckets go here and there it could’ve been closer.”

Starting the fourth with an 11-point deficit, the Rams had several chances in the opening moments of the period to close to single digits; Lumberton put the Purnell Swett run on pause before a pair of Kenston Skipper baskets stretched the lead to 45-30 with 5:32 to go.

“One of my assistant coaches keeps up with how many times we get three stops consecutively, and as a team we like to get 12 per game,” Edwards said. “That’s who we are, that’s who we want to be, and that’s who we need to be if we want to go on a run in this tournament and in the state playoffs.”

“We went to a little press and got a couple deflections; if a couple buckets would’ve fallen it could’ve went to (a) five or six (point margin),” Sampson said. “I kept telling Ethan (Brewington), keep looking for his shot, maybe a couple 3s fall. Get it down to 10 with two or three minutes you’ve got a fighting chance.”

Lumberton led 48-33 with 3:17 remaining before an 11-2 Purnell Swett run got the Rams within six in the final minute; Garyen Maynor scored 10 of the Rams’ 11 points during the stretch, including two 3-pointers and a fast break dunk that brought the Rams as close as they’d been since it was a 14-8 game.

“First half, we executed really well, had a high pace. The second half, the first three minutes were big, and we slacked off,” Lumberton’s Cobe Oxendine said. “We picked up a lot of fouls, had too many turnovers. That’s what brought them back into the game.”

Angel Bowie hit one of two free throws with 49 seconds left for Lumberton; the Rams then missed two 3-point attempts and three free-throw attempts over the next 18 seconds of game clock. Bowie hit two more free throws to make it 53-44 with 29 seconds to go, and after Purnell Swett came up empty on its next possession the Pirates were able to dribble out the clock.

Both teams started slow, with a Bowie layup accounting for the only basket over a nearly-four-minute stretch to start the game; Lumberton led 7-0 and 11-2 later in the period before taking a 13-5 lead to the second quarter.

From a 14-8 score early in the second, Oxendine went on a personal 8-0 run featuring two 3-pointers to take a 22-8 lead. After Marcus Lowry hit a 3 for Purnell Swett, the Pirates scored nine more in a row to take a 31-11 lead with 1:21 left in the half.

“We played hard on defense through that spread, and then when J.B. (Brockington) pushed the ball, it got me (open), because every time J.B. pushed the ball and the defense collapsed,” Oxendine said.

Oxendine scored 14 points, Bowie had 12 and Brockington added 11 for Lumberton.

Maynor led Purnell Swett with 15 points and Chandler McNeill had eight.

The game was the second meeting between the rivals in four days after Lumberton’s 82-65 win Friday, and marked the second straight season the teams met in a first-round conference tournament game; Lumberton won 79-35 in last year’s game. The Pirates have now won 22 of the last 24 meetings against Purnell Swett, and Lumberton advanced to a conference tournament semifinal for the fifth straight season, while Purnell Swett lost in the first round of a conference tournament for the seventh straight year.

Lumberton will look to avenge Thursday’s loss to Cape Fear when they meet again Wednesday for the right to advance to the tournament final.

Purnell Swett now awaits its playoff fate.

The Rams entered the tournament ranked 32nd in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A East RPI rankings, and was projected as the first team out of the state playoff field by HighSchoolOT.com.

Breaking a conference-standings tie with South View could also come into play; the Tigers beat Jack Britt 53-50 Monday and would break the tie, as far as state-playoff qualification purposes, by advancing to the United-8 final.

Otherwise the teams would either need a tiebreaker game or an agreement to use the RPI ranking to break the tie; this is noteworthy because if South View is deemed to have finished ahead of Purnell Swett in the conference standings, the Rams could not qualify for the state tournament over the Tigers, which entered Monday at 42nd in the RPI, well outside the projected field.

